Library and Archives Canada announces recipients of 2025-2026 Price McIntosh Bursary.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to announce the 2025-2026 recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary. This year, $40,000 was awarded to support five new students and five returning students pursuing studies in fields related to Canadian documentary heritage. The 2025-2026 recipients are:

New students

Andrew Wiebe , Doctorate in Information Studies, University of Toronto, Ontario

, Doctorate in Information Studies, University of Toronto, Ontario Julie Lise Simard , Doctorate in Information Studies, Université de Montréal, Quebec

, Doctorate in Information Studies, Université de Montréal, Quebec Chaerim (Alice) Baek, M.A. of Information Studies, McGill University, Quebec

M.A. of Information Studies, McGill University, Quebec Colton Whelpton , M.A. of Library and Information Studies, University of Alberta, Alberta

, M.A. of Library and Information Studies, University of Alberta, Alberta Miriam Xia, M.A. of Information Studies, McGill University, Quebec

Returning students

Jessica Sadie Dawn Anderson, M.A. of Library and Information Studies, University of Alberta, Alberta

M.A. of Library and Information Studies, University of Alberta, Alberta Kessie Theliar-Charles , Certificate in Archival Studies, Université Laval, Quebec

, Certificate in Archival Studies, Université Laval, Quebec Alec Mullender , Doctorate in Library and Information Studies, Western University, Ontario

, Doctorate in Library and Information Studies, Western University, Ontario Curtis Willson Brooks-Ip , M.A. of Archival Studies, University of Manitoba, Manitoba

, M.A. of Archival Studies, University of Manitoba, Manitoba Sabrina Mac Gregor, M.A. of Information Sciences, Université de Montréal, Quebec

For the fifth year in a row, the Price McIntosh Bursary encourages visible minorities, Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation) and persons with disabilities to pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives. With this bursary, LAC seeks to promote inclusion and encourages diverse stories, experiences, and interpretations, to help Canadians understand and enrich our collective history.

Congratulations to the 2025-2026 recipients!

To learn more about the recipients and this bursary, visit the Price McIntosh Bursary page.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"Congratulations to our recipients! Choosing a path in the field of libraries and archives is choosing a career preserving knowledge, empowering communities, and ensuring that Canada's stories remain alive. Your individual journeys and diverse insights represent the wide range of voices that help shape our country."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

The Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 thanks to the generosity of the Montréal family of the late Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh.

The amounts awarded vary according to student status: $5,000 for full-time students and $2,500 for part-time students enrolled in a Canadian college or university program.

Eligible students may receive a bursary for up to three consecutive years.

