The CAJ condemns violence against Ottawa media

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) condemns violence directed at media earlier today.

A CTV News photographer was punched multiple times outside of an Ottawa court house today, where several reporters were threatened and another photographer was assaulted while working.

"News reporters and photographers serve an important role in informing the public and must be able to do their work free of violence, intimidation or threat," said CAJ president Karyn Pugliese.

The violence was initiated by supporters of a tow truck driver, Mohamed Haj-Saleh, who was being sentenced to two and a half years in prison on a conviction of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the death of 55-year-old Giai Ly.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Karyn Pugliese, CAJ president, karyn@caj.ca; Brent Jolly, CAJ vice-president, 289-387-3179, brent@caj.ca

Related Links

http://www.caj.ca/

