MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Brand is Female (TBIF), a strategic communications consultancy that works alongside purpose-driven organizations to foster equity and inclusion in the workplace and amplify women's leadership, is launching the seventh season of its eponymous podcast with an impressive lineup of accomplished female founders and leaders. Building on its four years of success on the air and highlighting Small Business Month in Canada, TBIF is expanding its platform to include conferences and workshops, fostering a vibrant community of female leaders who share their stories, insights, and resources to support each other's growth.

Presented by TD Women in Enterprise, The Brand is Female podcast continues its mission to amplify the voices of influential, accomplished women entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse backgrounds as it enters its new season. Eva Hartling, CMO-turned-entrepreneur and podcast host, delves into the success stories of remarkable females impacting the business landscape. Among the inspiring women featured this season are Sara Panton, Co-Founder of Vitruvi; Elise Loehnen, author of the bestseller "On our Best Behavior" and host of "Pulling the Thread" podcast; Vivian Risi, President and Broker of Record of Royal LePage Your Community Realty; Allie Webb, Founder of Drybar; Lara Murphy, Co-Founder of Ryan Murphy Construction; Lexi Miles Corrin, Founder of WAXON Laser + Waxbar.

The Brand is Female Founder Eva Hartling shares her thoughts on the upcoming season: "I am honoured to speak with these amazing female entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their fields. It has been incredible to witness the podcast resonate with so many women over the years, and my goal is to continue sharing women's voices in the hope of making entrepreneurship more accessible to them."

To further its mission and services, The Brand is Female introduces the TBIF Conversations Series, a monthly conference series in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, presented by TD Women in Enterprise. Upcoming speakers include Dermapure Founder & President Marilyne Gagné as well as Blume Co-Founder and CEO Karen Danudjaja.

"The Brand is Female has been successful in sharing the stories of female founders, and we are thrilled to support the podcast with creating a more interactive community and platform," says Krystal Van Westerop, National Manager, Women in Enterprise. "TBIF Conversations Series answers women entrepreneurs' need for community by creating a channel to exchange valuable insights and connections with like-minded women. It's about giving them the space to acquire practical tools, make meaningful connections, and access valuable advice that can aid in the success of their businesses – a commitment shared by TD Women in Enterprise."

TBIF Conversations Series

These conferences will feature panel discussions, Q&A and networking opportunities designed to equip female founders and their communities with invaluable advice, resources, and connections from successful leaders spanning various industries and backgrounds. To sustain these discussions, The Brand is Female will also launch an online community called "The Conversation," enabling members to connect virtually and participate in specialized sessions on specific topics such as marketing, HR, financing, growth, and mentorship.

To kickstart the series, The Brand is Female hosted the TBIF Summit in Toronto on September 29, 2023. The event featured a panel of female founders and leaders: Anie Rouleau, Founder & CEO of The Unscented Company; Emily O'Brien, Founder & Creative Director of Comeback Snacks; Jane Riddell, President of Goodlife Fitness; Melody Adhami, Co-Founder of FH Health & Pollin.

Additionally, TBIF is introducing Marketing workshops explicitly tailored to assist female entrepreneurs in maximizing their business potential and positioning them for growth in a competitive market. The goal is to provide women entrepreneurs with the necessary guidance and tools to grow their businesses without incurring significant marketing costs.

As The Brand is Female expands its platform to include conferences and workshops, this ambitious new season signifies an exciting step forward for the company. "We're excited to grow alongside our community, fostering a future where women in entrepreneurship and leadership can thrive," added Eva Hartling.

About The Brand is Female

The Brand is Female is a female-led strategic communications consultancy that works alongside purpose-driven organizations that foster equity and inclusion in the workplace and amplify women's leadership. We create impact in several industries through communications, thought leadership for executives and leaders, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roadmaps and initiatives. We excel in public relations, customized content and campaigns to create targeted visibility for our clients. We also support women in business through leadership programs, workshops, events and an exclusive networking community for women executives and entrepreneurs. Visit thebrandisfemale.com for more information.

Listen to our podcast

Hosted by Eva Hartling, The Brand is Female Podcast delves into the narratives of women entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers redefining limits within their respective fields. Our featured guests unveil their unique business odysseys and personal encounters with each episode, igniting inspiration for fellow women as they navigate their journeys toward advancement and achievement.

