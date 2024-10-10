New research highlights significant gaps in healthcare, workplace accommodations, and availability of tailored products

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Brand is Female, in partnership with IDC Dermo, has released a breakthrough report, The Midlife Revolution: Addressing the Unmet Needs of Women Experiencing Perimenopause and Menopause in Canada. This report, based on a comprehensive national survey of over 1,000 women aged 40 and up, sheds light on the far-reaching impact of perimenopause and menopause on Canadian women, both in their professional and personal lives.

IDC Logo (CNW Group/IMMANENCE, INTÉGRALE DERMO CORRECTION INC.)

The findings reveal a striking lack of resources and support, with 96% of respondents indicating that they feel there is insufficient medical research on perimenopause and menopause. Cognitive changes were reported by 83% of women; three-quarters faced anxiety, and nearly half (46%) experienced depression as a result of perimenopause or menopause, underscoring the urgent need for more comprehensive mental health, healthcare, and workplace solutions. Additionally, 79% of women believe there are not enough consumer products specifically designed to address the needs of those going through perimenopause or menopause, further highlighting the opportunity for brands to meet this underserved market.

"Our research highlights a critical gap in support for women navigating these life stages," says Eva Hartling, Founder of The Brand is Female. "Even though 5 million working Canadian women over 40 are experiencing perimenopause or menopause, these transitions are still widely overlooked. From inadequate healthcare to limited workplace accommodations and consumer products, the gaps are clear—and they are negatively impacting women's quality of life."

"Our mission at IDC Dermo has always been rooted in supporting women through every stage of life, and this report reflects that commitment," says Nancy Labonté, Product Specialist and Innovation Committee Lead, IDC Dermo. "The lack of understanding and support for women during perimenopause and menopause has far-reaching effects, touching not only their health but also their families, workplaces, and society at large. Now is the time to drive meaningful discussion on the topic, and as a business, continue to create products and solutions that truly empower women to navigate this pivotal time with confidence, strength, and vitality."

A call to action for all sectors

This report highlights the shared responsibility of employers, healthcare providers, and consumer brands to address the unique needs of women during perimenopause and menopause. On the one hand, employers and healthcare providers are responsible for taking meaningful action by fostering awareness, providing flexible workplace policies, and offering specialized medical care. At the same time, there is an incredible opportunity for consumer goods brands to step up and meet women's evolving needs. Women have expressed a clear demand for products that address the unique challenges of perimenopause and menopause.

The Brand is Female and IDC Dermo urge these sectors to embrace the recommendations and take actionable steps toward creating more inclusive environments. For more information and to access the full report, visit idcdermo.com.

About The Brand is Female

We're a strategic consulting agency and media platform working with innovative leaders to highlight, enable and accelerate equitable and inclusive leadership. The Brand is Female transforms workplace culture by fostering inclusion and equity, thereby granting women and other underrepresented leaders access to new opportunities. Our services span strategic communications, thought leadership, media production and DEI consulting, and curated content to support initiatives dedicated to purpose and impact. We also host in-person and virtual events and workshops to help women and other underrepresented leaders and entrepreneurs succeed. Learn more at thebrandisfemale.com.

About IDC

IDC Dermo is a pioneer in scientific skincare innovation, dedicated to supporting women through every stage of life with advanced, research-backed solutions. At the core of IDC's mission is the patented ReGen16 Skin Transformation Protocol, the result of over 25 years of scientific expertise. IDC Dermo's products are designed to address the evolving needs of women's skin, particularly during significant life changes like perimenopause and menopause. Committed to scientific integrity and high-performance active ingredients, IDC continues to empower women to feel confident in their skin, providing solutions that go beyond beauty to enhance overall well-being. Learn more at idcdermo.com.

SOURCE IMMANENCE, INTÉGRALE DERMO CORRECTION INC.

For more information: Amelia Mola-Schmidt, [email protected], +1.416.799.5900; Maxine Viezel-Mathieu, [email protected], +1.438.229-7790