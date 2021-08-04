The BlackNorth Initiative and Therme Group establish partnership around culture and diversity

The BlackNorth Initiative will be guiding Therme Group through the development of a diversity strategy and partnering to deliver inclusive programming.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The BlackNorth Initiative and Therme Group are proud to announce a partnership that will enable Therme to ensure diversity and inclusion are at the centre of all projects in Canada as they fulfill their vision at Ontario Place of creating an entertainment and wellbeing destination for all.

The BlackNorth Initiative will be guiding Therme Group through the development of a diversity strategy as Therme establishes itself in Canada. They will also be working together to support the development of programs and projects focusing on the contributions of the Black community to Toronto, Ontario and Canada and the challenges the community has faced.

"The Ontario Place of tomorrow is all about creating a truly inclusive experience for everyone who comes down to the Toronto waterfront," said Wes Hall, Founder and Chairman of The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the Black North Initiative. "We want kids and adults from underserved communities to feel welcome at Therme Canada | Ontario Place because they can see themselves reflected there."

"The true spirit of Ontario Place is all about connecting people to the waterfront and each other – making everyone feel welcome no matter who they are," said Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "Therme Canada | Ontario Place will celebrate the province and its culture, and it's through collaboration with partners like the BlackNorth Initiative that we can deliver this unique vision together."

Therme Group has a deep connection with and commitment to arts and culture. At all Therme destinations, it is a priority to collaborate with local arts, culture, and diversity organizations to support their work while connecting visitors to the local cultural scene in spaces outside the traditional walls of museums and galleries.

About the BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism to combat anti-Black systemic racism in Corporate Canada. The initiative challenges senior Canadian business leaders to commit their companies to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for all of those in the underrepresented BIPOC community.

About Therme Group

Therme Group is a global organization known for creating the world's largest and most technologically advanced entertainment and wellbeing destinations. Every year it enables millions of people to have the opportunity for a healthy and sustainable vacation at home. Therme Group and its strategic partners operate four facilities in Europe and have more than 10 large-scale projects in the late stages of development worldwide. More information about Therme Canada can be found at thermecanada.com.

