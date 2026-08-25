THE BIOSPHÈRE PRESENTS A WORLD IN COMMON

An exhibition that explores how we share the world with other species

Opens September 5

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Starting September 5, the Biosphère | Espace pour la vie, in collaboration with the Grantham Foundation, will present the next installment of the group exhibition A World in Common, showcasing the work of ten artists. Designed in two parts, the first of which was presented at the Grantham Foundation this summer--the exhibition opening at the Biosphère, brings together works by Geneviève Chevalier, Jim Holyoak, Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens, Taqralik Partridge and Tiffany Shaw, and Miranda Smitheram.

Rethinking the way we inhabit the Earth

"A World in Common invites us to rethink the way we inhabit the Earth. Through their works, the artists remind us that the world we inhabit is woven from a fabric of interactions, interdependencies, and fragile coexistences," says Julie Bélisle, cultural officer at the Biosphère and exhibition curator. "The Biosphère is a museum dedicated to promoting a better understanding of the relationship between humans and their environment, and this exhibition is perfectly in sync with that idea."

The exhibition brings together artists who explore life in all its diversity (plants, birds, fish, and humans). In a positive response to the ecological crisis, these artists offer us narratives of care, listening, and attentiveness, highlighting the concept of hospitality as a fundamental act: welcoming the other--whether human or non-human--acknowledging their presence and otherness, and making room for them. The works on display weave dialogues between species, territories, and timeframes. They examine our ways of life, our boundaries and our responsibilities, and envision fairer and more sensitive forms of coexistence.

Whether you're familiar with emerging art or not, A World in Common is aimed at a broad audience. This exhibition is intended as an experience that sparks curiosity, encourages reflection, and explores how we share the world with other species and inhabit it in our own unique ways.

Curators of this group exhibition:

Julie Bélisle (Biosphère) and Josianne Poirier (Grantham Foundation).

BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca Take advantage of the Espace pour la vie Passport for a visit to the Biosphère along with any of the other four Espace pour la vie museums as many times as you like for 12 months!

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

Press images

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media contact: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, [email protected]; Source: Chantal Côté, Espace pour la vie, [email protected]