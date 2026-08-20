GARDENS OF LIGHT: The 14th edition features a completely reimagined experience in the Indigenous Peoples Garden

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Espace pour la vie invites the public to rediscover the beauty of the Jardin botanique after dark with the return of Gardens of Light, one of Montréal's signature fall events. From September 3 to November 1, this year's edition presents an immersive journey through three cultural gardens where light, sound and nature come together. It highlights Resonance, a newly-created immersive circuit in the Indigenous Peoples Garden, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Resonance: A collaborative creation

For the 2026 edition, the visitor experience in the Indigenous Peoples Garden has been completely reimagined. Developed through a co-design process, Resonance brings together the creative voices of Anne Lagacé, Soleil Launière and Gonzalo Soldi, among others. The new immersive experience is further enriched by contributions from several Indigenous artists, including Eruoma Awashish, Béatrice Deer, Marie-Andrée Gill, Jacques Newashish, Joseph Sarenhes and Étienne Thibeault.

Three cultural gardens, three illuminated worlds

This year, Gardens of Light explores the rhythms of nature: the sound of the wind, the movement of water, the changing of seasons and the pulse of life. From one cultural garden to the next, light and visual design bring these elements to life, guiding visitors on a journey in which each space reveals a unique way of experiencing time and connection to the land.



The journey unfolds across three illuminated worlds inspired by Japanese, Indigenous, and Chinese traditions:



The visit begins in the Japanese Garden, in a contemplative atmosphere inspired by the yūgen aesthetic. Combining a monumental projection with landscape lighting, the experience invites visitors to observe the pine grove and the subtle beauty of nature in a new light.

The Indigenous Peoples Garden, the centrepiece of the 2026 edition, presents a completely reimagined experience shaped by shared rhythm. Across five interconnected scenes, visitors explore knowledge, stories and traditions that shape communities. Voices call out to one another, and illuminated patterns come to life, revealing a living tapestry where people, lands and generations intersect.

The Chinese Garden brings the visit to a close in an enchanting setting, with iconic lanterns reflected across Dream Lake. Inspired by the Shan Hai Jing, a foundational text in Chinese mythology, the installation depicts legendary creatures and symbolic landscapes. This year, a multimedia experience enhances the traditional lantern display with visuals and sound.

A perfect outing for fall evenings

As the days grow shorter and fall sets in, Gardens of Light offers visitors a unique way to experience the Jardin botanique from a different perspective. Blending contemplation, discovery and wonder, the illuminated walk invites visitors to slow down and make the most of fall evenings. Food and beverage options are also available on site to round out the experience.

Timed-entry tickets must be reserved. Tickets also include same-day admission to the Jardin botanique, which may be visited at any time that day.

Ticketing and schedule: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

La Presse is a partner of the Gardens of Light event.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of Espace pour la vie's mission. The Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique, and Planétarium are all part of Espace pour la vie. Together, these Montreal institutions make up the most important natural sciences museum complex in Canada. Each year, they welcome nearly 2.5 million people. In light of the ongoing issues our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to grow its impact by prioritizing dialogue with communities and by organizing initiatives that foster community engagement and help the public make socioecological transitions.

Press kit

Photos

Media sheet: Resonance, a new experience in the Indigenous Peoples Garden

More Information: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Mélinda Wolstenholme, Espace pour la vie, 514 809-3490, [email protected]

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal