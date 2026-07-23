Take part in the 10th anniversary of the Monarch Monitoring Blitz: every observation matters!

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Espace pour la vie invites you to partake in the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, between July 31 and August 9. Whether you are in Canada, the United-States, or Mexico, you are invited to help search for monarch butterflies and milkweed plants in your area.

Every summer, thousands of people from across the continent participate in this community science event and gather data that is essential for monarch conservation.

Last year, over 9,000 people shared thousands of observations. For the 10th anniversary of the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, we need your help in order to reach our goal--10 years: 10,000 more participants!

How to participate

Participating is easy, whether you're in an urban or rural area. When you're out for a walk or a family outing, or during your daily activities, keep your eyes peeled for monarchs and milkweed. Then, simply enter your sightings on the Mission Monarch platform.

Celebrating 10 years of community science

The International Monarch Monitoring Blitz is a unique cross-border conservation initiative that aims to help monarchs--one of the most emblematic migratory species in North America. Because Monarchs migrate from one end of the continent to the other, collaboration that extends across borders is essential in order to understand these butterflies, their movements, and the habitats they depend on.

Over the past decade, tens of thousands of volunteers in North America have shared observations that have helped scientists determine which conservation areas should be prioritized, track population trends and guide on-the-ground habitat restoration. Together, these regional efforts are helping to preserve a species that connects our ecosystems and our communities.

Help us fill the observation gaps

An interactive map has been created that displays the following types of observation spots:

Hot spots : areas where there have been many sightings of monarchs and milkweed

: areas where there have been many sightings of monarchs and milkweed Cold spots : areas where milkweed has recently been sighted but monarchs have not (or in very low numbers)

: areas where milkweed has recently been sighted but monarchs have not (or in very low numbers) Mixed spots: areas where the sightings vary

Cold spots are particularly important. You can help fill data gaps by prioritizing a cold spot near you and entering your observations.

Organizations united for conservation

The Monarch Blitz is the result of the collaboration between organizations from across North America. To learn more about this unique initiative and the organizations involved, visit blitzmonarque.org.

10th anniversary of the David Suzuki Foundation's Butterflyway Project

This year is also the 10th anniversary of the David Suzuki Foundation's Butterflyway Project, an initiative with the same mission as the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz and Mission Monarch: to protect pollinators, especially monarchs, as well as the habitats that are essential to their survival. Thanks to considerable planting and education efforts, Butterflyway Rangers directly contribute to community science initiatives, such as the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz and Mission Monarch.

Quote from Maxim Larrivée, director of the Insectarium and interim director of the Biodôme



"By bringing together thousands of community scientists across the 3 countries around a shared conservation mission, the International Monarch Blitz has helped build a continent-wide picture of monarch breeding habitat while strengthening the connections that unite us in protecting this iconic migratory species."

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of Espace pour la vie's mission. The Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium are all part of Espace pour la vie. Together, these Montréal institutions make up the most important natural sciences museum complex in Canada and welcome nearly 2.5 million people every year. In light of the ongoing issues our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to grow its impact by prioritizing dialogue with communities and organizing initiatives that foster community engagement regarding socioecological transitions.

Media kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media inquiries: Roy & Turner, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Source: Espace pour la vie, Isabel Matte, 514 250-7753, [email protected]