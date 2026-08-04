25th Anniversary of the First Nations Garden: a living heritage looking to the future

The First Nations Garden becomes the Indigenous Peoples Garden.

MONTRÉAL, le 4 août 2026 /CNW/ -- For the 25th anniversary of the First Nations Garden, Espace pour la vie wishes to pay tribute to the Indigenous and non-Indigenous visionaries who helped bring this unique garden to life. Nestled in the centre of the Jardin botanique, the Garden holds a symbolic importance while also providing a vibrant space filled with life that honours Indigenous knowledge and culture as well as the deep connection Indigenous Peoples in Québec have to the land.

To mark this important milestone, Espace pour la vie would like to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to Indigenous communities and to provide a space were Indigenous voices and perspectives are sought out, listened to, and valued. Furthermore, in order to better represent all of the Indigenous communities in Québec, which include both First Nations and Inuit, the First Nations Garden is being renamed, and will now be the Indigenous Peoples Garden.

A project rooted in collaboration

The Jardin Botanique and a committee of Indigenous representatives worked in close collaboration to create the Indigenous Peoples Garden, which opened to the public on August 3, 2001. The 11 Indigenous Nations in Québec were consulted from the very beginning of the project, which ensured that the process was rooted in listening and respect. The Garden is more than a space that showcases Indigenous knowledge, it is a place where people come together, learn, dialogue, and share knowledge. It remains alive and meaningful thanks to the Indigenous community members who contribute to and care for it.

Since its beginnings, the Jardin botanique has counted on the help of Indigenous cultural facilitators and guides from different Nations. Over the years, more than fifty individuals have shared their knowledge, their stories, and their connection to the land with thousands of visitors.

A promise for the future

Every year, the Indigenous Peoples Garden helps visitors discover the richness of Indigenous knowledge. The Garden highlights the deep ties that Indigenous Peoples have to the land and celebrates a world vision rooted in interdependence, respect, and responsibility toward living creatures. It is also a special place for Indigenous organizations, who use it for rituals such as the sweat lodge ceremony. It is also used for other events, such as the celebration of Sagabone, which begins with a spiritual ceremony around a sacred fire, led by Algonquin Elders and peace pipe carriers, and is followed by activities that are open to the community.

The Indigenous Peoples Garden will continue to evolve over the coming years in order to reflect the cultures and knowledge it celebrates. True to its mission, the Garden will continue to grow in collaboration with Indigenous communities so that it remains an important and meaningful space for current and future generations.

Celebrating the Great Peace of Montréal

In 2001, the inauguration of the Indigenous Peoples Garden on August 3 coincided with celebrations for the 300th anniversary of the Great Peace of Montréal, a historical treaty between New-France and several dozen First Nations that was signed in Montréal on August 4, 1701. In 2026, as the Garden celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Great Peace of Montréal observes its 325th anniversary.

Activities celebrating the 25th anniversary

The Jardin botanique is offering summer programming which includes activities that highlight important awareness-raising and commemorative events, as well as several artistic and festive activities. These include:

Guided tours - Introduction to the Firsts peoples of Quebec , that will be offered till October 31. Visitors will have the opportunity learn more about the First Nations and Inuit living in Quebec and learn from their in-depth knowledge about plants.

, that will be offered till October 31. Visitors will have the opportunity learn more about the First Nations and Inuit living in Quebec and learn from their in-depth knowledge about plants. Telling Our Story- The Territory , an exhibition featuring photo and audio installations that will be set up along the lush paths of the cultural garden, creating an open-air gallery. Till October 31.

, an exhibition featuring photo and audio installations that will be set up along the lush paths of the cultural garden, creating an open-air gallery. Till October 31. A presentation, running until August 24 entitled The Indigenous Art of Connecting with Nature , that highlights the ways Indigenous Peoples use art to honour Mother Earth and to explain and remain connected to the living world.

that highlights the ways Indigenous Peoples use art to honour Mother Earth and to explain and remain connected to the living world. A new experience during Gardens of Light in September, that will offer a completely new experience where visitors can explore paths in the Indigenous Peoples Garden at night and observe five key scenes set to pulsating rhythms, gestures, dancing shadows, roots, and voices from the 11 Indigenous Nations inviting us to join them in their celebrations.

Citations

Gabrielle Rousseau-Bélanger, executive committee member responsible for environment, ecological transition, and green spaces, Ville de Montréal

"The Indigenous Peoples Garden is a place of living heritage in the heart of Montréal. For 25 years, the Garden has provided a space where people can learn, listen, and better understand the deep connection that First Nations and Inuit have to the land. Today, we are paying tribute to the Indigenous and non-Indigenous visionaries who brought this unique Garden to life and who helped create a space where people can gather and learn, and which brings different peoples together. We also wish to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to dialogue, reconciliation, and collaboration with Indigenous Nations, as well as our belief in a common vision rooted in the respect of all living things, the protection of biodiversity, and the transmission of knowledge and culture to future generations."

Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie, grands parcs et Mont-Royal

"For Espace pour la vie, grands parcs et Mont-Royal, taking care of this space is both a privilege and a responsibility. This Garden exists thanks to the trust that has been built over the years with Indigenous communities. As we celebrate this important occasion, we also want to reassert our commitment to making the Indigenous Peoples Garden a space where Indigenous knowledge and perspectives are respected and fully valued."

Josée Bellemare, Director of the Jardin botanique

"This 25th anniversary celebration is an opportunity to honour the Indigenous and non-Indigenous visionaries who helped make this Garden what it is today. It reminds us to look back at the progress that has been made since its beginnings, while looking resolutely toward the future. As we continue to strengthen collaborations, the team at the Jardin Botanique also wants to continue to uphold its commitment to making the Indigenous Peoples Garden a space that invites people to come together and that fosters dialogue. Furthermore, we wish to underscore the incredible contributions made by the Indigenous cultural facilitators and guides who are at the heart of the Garden's team.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of Espace pour la vie's mission. The Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique, and Planétarium are all part of Espace pour la vie. Together, these Montreal institutions make up the most important natural sciences museum complex in Canada. Each year, they welcome nearly 2.5 million people. In light of the ongoing issues our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to grow its impact by prioritizing dialogue with communities and by organizing initiatives that foster community engagement and help the public make socioecological transitions.

Press kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media inquiries: Roy & Turner Communications, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Isabel Matte, 514 250-7753, [email protected]