The Best Thing Since Beer is Finally Here

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Loblaw Companies Ltd., announced the expansion of the PC Optimum™ program to include Real Canadian Liquorstore®, No Frills Liquorstore® and Independent Liquorstore® locations in Alberta. Customers can now earn and redeem PC Optimum™ points on beer, wine and spirit purchases at Real Canadian Liquorstore® locations across the province, subject to applicable restrictions.

"We're excited to offer our customers another way to earn and redeem PC Optimum™ points," said David Harrington, Vice President, Liquor Operations, Loblaw. "PC Optimum™ rewards our most loyal customers, and what better way to do that than expanding the program to provide more points on more items for Albertans."

To celebrate the occasion, customers can earn 15,000 bonus PC Optimum™ points when they spend $100 at above locations between now and Sunday, July 26, 2020. See in-store for complete offer details, as some conditions apply*.

Please remember to always drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand, Farmer's Market, no name® and President's Choice.

*Offer is only available to valid PC Optimum members who are of legal drinking age. Spend $100 in store before applicable taxes and after redemptions and all coupons and discounts are deducted in a single transaction at any participating Real Canadian Liquorstore® location, you will earn the points indicated. No adjustments on previous purchases. Product availability may vary by store. We reserve the right to limit quantities. We are not obligated to award points based on errors or misprints. No cash value. See in-store or visit pcoptimum.ca for full terms, conditions and redemption restrictions. Offer valid until July 26, 2020.

