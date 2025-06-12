The BCMEA Welcomes the Ready and Rogers Industrial Inquiry Commission Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) welcomes the federal government's Industrial Inquiry Commission (IIC) report by respected labour relations experts Vincent Ready and Amanda Rogers on longshoring labour disputes at Canada's West Coast ports.

The findings and recommendations outlined in this report are thorough, balanced, and provide a clear path forward for the federal government, the BCMEA and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union — one that, if acted upon, will advance long-term stability at Canada's West Coast ports to the benefit of all parties.

As Canada urgently pivots to new, more reliable trading partners and builds a single Canadian economy, our competitiveness and economic success hinge on the reliability and long-term stability of our West Coast ports.

The BCMEA is committed to working constructively with the Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu and Secretary of State (Labour) John Zerucelli, our labour partners and other interested parties to realize the objectives and recommendations contained in the report, for the benefit of all Canadians.

Mike Leonard

President and CEO

BC Maritime Employers Association

