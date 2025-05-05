BC MARITIME EMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH BC LIONS FOR GROUNDBREAKING BE MORE THAN A BYSTANDER PROGRAM

15 years of impact: Reaching classrooms, communities, and workplaces across our entire province.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the BC Lions are proud to announce a renewal of their partnership for the Be More Than a Bystander program. Since its inception in 2011, the program continues to grow and evolve, expanding its reach from classrooms to communities and workplaces across British Columbia.

A powerful collaboration between the BC Lions and the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC), Be More Than a Bystander equips youth and adults with the tools and confidence to speak up against gender-based violence, harassment, and bullying. Going on for 15 productive years, this program has reached thousands of students through hundreds of school visits, creating meaningful conversations around leadership and respect.

Since joining as the program's corporate partner in 2022, BCMEA has played a pivotal role in expanding Be More Than a Bystander into the workplace, helping train nearly 10,000 waterfront workers in one of the most comprehensive workplace violence and harassment prevention efforts ever undertaken in Canada's federal sector.

"This program works because it's about action," said BCMEA president and CEO Mike Leonard.

"Whether it's a classroom, on the waterfront, or online, we all have a role to play in ending bullying, harassment, and gender-based violence. Our continued partnership with the BC Lions reflects our shared commitment to building safer, more respectful workplaces and communities."

This year, Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke served as the program's main ambassador, teaming up with several of his teammates to visit 25 schools and thousands of students across the province. Together, they helped deliver the message that leadership means more than just performance on the field—it means standing up for others and helping create safe, inclusive spaces for everyone.

"It's incredible to see how far this program has come," said Lions' director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

"Fifteen years ago, we set out to create real change by giving youth the confidence to speak up. With partners like BCMEA, this message has grown far beyond the field, reaching workplaces and communities across the province."

With strong support from employers, unions, and civic leaders, Be More Than a Bystander continues to inspire true leadership and positive peer influence in all areas of life.

"With the support of strong partners like BCMEA, this program continues to evolve and deepen its impact," said EVA BC executive director Ninu Kang.

"From students to longshore workers, we're seeing people across BC step up and become part of the solution."

About the BC Maritime Employers Association

The BCMEA represents 48 maritime employers, from terminal operators to ocean carriers and ship agents, and is responsible for the training, safety, recruitment, dispatch, and administration of wages and benefits of 9,400 waterfront workers. Canada's West Coast ports are responsible for the safe and efficient movement of approximately $800 million worth of cargo per day, totalling 25 percent of Canada's total traded goods.www.bcmea.com

About the Ending Violence Association of BC

The Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) works to coordinate and support the efforts of victim-serving and anti-violence programs throughout British Columbia. EVA BC collaborates with communities, service providers, and institutions to improve prevention and response systems that support individuals affected by gender-based violence, harassment, and hate.

www.endingviolence.org

About Be More Than a Bystander

Created in 2011 by the BC Lions and EVA BC, Be More Than a Bystander is a province-wide initiative that aims to break the silence surrounding gender-based violence by educating youth and adults alike on how to safely speak up and take action. The program includes in-person and virtual school presentations, workplace training, public appearances, and multimedia awareness campaigns.

In 2025, the program is proudly presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, the BC Maritime Employers Association, with additional support from the BC Federation of Labour and Teck Resources. www.bclions.com/bemorethanabystander

