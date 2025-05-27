New Union Hall Opens in Prince Rupert, Marking a Milestone for Waterfront Community

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 505, along with contributing partners, the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), DP World, and the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), are pleased to announce the grand opening of a new Union Hall in downtown Prince Rupert.

Announced in April 2023, the grand opening marks a significant milestone for the Union, contributing partners, and the broader waterfront community. The $8.2 million redevelopment project was led and funded by the ILWU Local 505, with the BCMEA, PRPA, and DP World together providing $2.6 million.

The new Union Hall is one of the largest commercial developments built in Prince Rupert's downtown core. It is equipped with the resources to ensure that both longshore workers and the City of Prince Rupert can thrive in the evolving maritime industry. The three-story building offers modernized spaces tailored to Prince Rupert's growing waterfront workforce and is equipped to meet the demands of a competitive global shipping environment. It will also drive economic vitality in northern B.C.

The grand opening of the new Union Hall demonstrates the power of collaboration and a shared vision among Prince Rupert's waterfront partners. More than just a modern facility, it represents a commitment to empowering the local workforce, supporting the growth of the maritime industry, and ensuring the Port of Prince Rupert remains a globally competitive trade gateway for generations to come.

"A Union Hall is more than a building; it is a home to build community. We live in rapidly changing times and our new home will be an invaluable tool to meet the challenges we face. Together with our partners, from this Hall, we will build Prince Rupert's future." - Keith Cociani, President of ILWU Local 505

"This new Union Hall is a strategic investment supporting the waterfront workforce and the vitality of the downtown Prince Rupert community. As a result of this collaborative effort, we are ensuring that Prince Rupert remains a competitive and attractive place to build a career in the maritime industry." - Mike Leonard, President & CEO of the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association

"Today's grand opening is a testament to the strength of partnerships in Prince Rupert. The Prince Rupert Port Authority is proud to have played a role in the creation of the new Union Hall that will have a lasting legacy in benefiting the waterfront community and those who work to sustain the continued successes of the Port." - Shaun Stevenson, President & CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority

"DP World is committed to investing in the infrastructure and the people that make the Port of Prince Rupert a world-class trading hub. The new Union Hall is a significant step forward in ensuring that its workforce has the resources they need to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global marketplace." - Douglas Smith, CEO & GM, DP World (Canada) Inc.

"Congratulations to the women and men of ILWU Local 505. As always, you make Prince Rupert proud. And kudos to the partners and to the local contractors for their clear commitment to the future of Prince Rupert. A job well done!" - Herb Pond, Mayor, City of Prince Rupert

