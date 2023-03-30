The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors and the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association to Partner

New Partnership will Strengthen the Clinical Counselling/Psychotherapy Profession Provincially and Nationally

VICTORIA, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) and the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) have entered into a formal partnership agreement in preparation for the regulation of Clinical Counsellors/Psychotherapists in British Columbia under the new Health Professions and Occupations Act. Further collaborations and a more integrated membership are contemplated post regulation.

For well-established professions such as law, accounting, nursing, and psychology, there is a national association that advocates at the federal level and works with the provinces to enhance support of the profession. CCPA is a national bilingual association that promotes the counselling/psychotherapy profession and its contribution to the mental health and well-being of all Canadians. CCPA has played an important role in supporting the provinces in their regulation journey and will continue to do so, consistently advocating for the protection of the public that regulation brings.

The BCACC has 17 staff and 50 volunteers in British Columbia who advocate for the profession, sit on multiple advisory councils, provide the public with 150,000 to 200,000 referrals annually, partner with local organizations to improve access to mental health services, address issues that are province specific and protect the public through its self-regulatory processes. Approximately 80% of counselling/ psychotherapy professionals in BC are registrants of the BCACC.

National and provincial associations working in tandem to enhance and support a profession has proven successful across many professions and sectors. The agreement between CCPA and BCACC will entail strategic collaboration and intentional initiatives to better serve their respective members (many of whom belong to both associations), the profession and the public.

Both the BCACC and the CCPA believe that the established public and institutional trust in the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession must be maintained, if not enhanced, as a result of regulation. "This can only be achieved by ensuring that those who enter the profession have the requisite education, training and experience in line with the other regulated provinces," said Britta Regan West, President of BCACC.

"Together we are stronger; together we are committed to ensuring that the citizens of British Columbia receive high quality, well-trained, professional mental health supports and counselling/psychotherapy services," added Dr Kathy Offet-Gartner, President of CCPA.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 6800 members. The BCACC advocates for the Clinical Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) is a non-profit national professional association established in 1965 with close to 13,000 members nationally and over 2800 members in BC. CCPA provides national leadership and advocacy for the counselling/psychotherapy profession. Its certified members (Certified Canadian Counsellors – CCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

