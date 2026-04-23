MONTRÉAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is pleased to announce that the Bal du MAC 2026 will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026, at La Nesra. A highlight of Montréal's cultural and philanthropic calendar, this flagship fundraising event will once again bring together the business community and contemporary art enthusiasts for an exceptional evening.

Bal du MAC 2026 - L'éclat d'un soir (CNW Group/Fondation du MAC)

Held under the theme L'éclat d'un soir, this year's Bal will celebrate the radiance, intensity, and essential role of contemporary art in our lives. Guests will be treated to red carpet arrival and a cocktail reception, followed by a gourmet dinner, and an invitation to conclude the evening on the dance floor.

Supporting the MAC's Collection

Funds raised by the Bal du MAC will directly support the development, conservation and promotion of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal's collection--an invaluable heritage to be preserved for future generations.

This enables the MAC to:

acquire new works of art;

make its collection accessible to as many people as possible, notably through the MACrépertoire digital platform and public initiatives;

digital platform and public initiatives; ensure the restoration and preservation of artworks to guarantee their longevity.

The Bal du MAC's support also allows the promotion and visibility of local artists.

As Catherine Julien, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC, explains, "The Bal brings together patrons of the MAC, the reference point of contemporary art in Montréal. Thanks to their support, the Museum can celebrate artists while preserving and promoting a collection of over 8,000 works. This is a tangible contribution to our collective heritage."

A Dedicated Community

The Fondation du MAC is proud to rely on the commitment of three Honorary Co-presidents, whose leadership and involvement demonstrate the importance of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal within both cultural and economic spheres: Marc Barbeau, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Air Canada; Guy Côté, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank Financial – Guy Côté Team; and Roger T. Duguay, Managing Partner at Boyden and leader of the Canadian CEO recruitment practice.

"As Honorary Co-President of the Bal du MAC 2026, I feel deeply privileged to contribute to this major event, which showcases the richness of our artistic heritage," claims Guy Côté, Senior Wealth Management Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank Financial – Team Guy Côté. "Together, we have the opportunity to raise the MAC's profile on the international stage and to engage the Montréal business community."

"Supporting the MAC through the Bal means investing in what makes the Museum's heartbeat: the artworks, the artists, and all the local creativity that shines out across the world. As Honorary Co-President, I am all the more proud to contribute to this vital mission," says Roger T. Duguay, Managing Partner at Boyden and leader of the Canadian CEO recruitment practice.

"At Air Canada, we are proud to support the MAC and its signature fundraiser. The Bal shines a spotlight on one of our leading cultural institutions, whose influence enriches our community and enhances Montréal's appeal to visitors," says Marc Barbeau, Honorary Co-President and Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Air Canada. "Supporting the MAC today means accompanying it through the final stages of its transformation and recognizing the importance of sustaining our support all the way to the finish line," he adds.

The event is also supported by an organising committee that is chaired by Patricia Lemaire, alongside members Violette Cohen, Cynthia Coutya, Erika Del Vecchio, Josée Dufresne, Francis Guindon, Nicolas Morin,and Cathy Samson.

As Patricia Lemaire explains: "I am involved with the Bal du MAC to make a tangible contribution to our society. The MAC is part of what defines Montréal as a creative city: a vibrant and bold place that supports artists and reaches out to the world. Through the Bal, I help to showcase the collection and make it more accessible."

This year marks the highly anticipated return of the Bal's silent auction, featuring works selected by curator Erika Del Vecchio, including pieces by Geneviève Cadieux and Nicolas Lachance. The evening's visual identity was developed by creative agency maubau in collaboration with Shoot Studio, and scenography by LaBoom.

Practical Information



Date: Friday, September 25, 2026

Time: Starting at 6 pm

Venue: La Nesra, 2020 rue William, Montréal

Tickets are now available:

macm.org/activites/bal-du-mac-2026/

About the Fondation du MAC

The mission of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is to support the Museum across all areas of its activity, including the expansion of its collection, the production of exhibitions, outreach, and educational programming. To fulfill this role, the Foundation raises funds from businesses, philanthropic foundations, and individuals who are committed to the promotion and preservation of contemporary art from Québec, Canada, and beyond. The Foundation also plays a key role in financing the MAC's major transformation project, in anticipation of its reopening in 2028. Through these efforts, it contributes to the continued growth and influence of Canada's first major institution devoted exclusively to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. macm.org/fondation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For over 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has brought together Québec and international artists, their works, and a wide range of audiences, affirming art as an essential part of life in Montréal and across Québec.

As its flagship building in the Quartier des Spectacles undergoes a major architectural transformation, the Museum has temporarily relocated to Place Ville Marie, another iconic Montréal landmark.

While preparing for the opening of its renewed spaces at Place des Arts, the MAC is no longer presenting exhibitions at this temporary PVM location. Instead, it is hosting cohorts of Habiter le MAC, a unique support program for emerging artists from across Québec. During this transition period, the Museum continues to offer a dynamic program of cultural and educational activities, including creative workshops, artist talks, lectures, and special events open to the public. For more information: www.macm.org

For any enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Lemieux, Communications Lead, Fondation du MAC

[email protected]

514-622-2412

SOURCE Fondation du MAC