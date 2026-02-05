A fundraising event in support of Habiter le MAC program

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fondation du MAC is pleased to announce the 18th edition of Printemps du MAC, its flagship fundraising event for emerging philanthropists, which will be held this year at Place Ville Marie, inspired by a creative universe called Carpe Noctem. This edition invites the public to enjoy a unique experience where celebration and creativity come together in the heart of Montreal.

For one immersive night, Place Ville Marie becomes a realm of lucid dreams, a liminal space where contemporary art reveals itself in a new light. Under a starry sky, Carpe Noctem is an invitation to live in the moment, to marvel and celebrate in an exhilarating atmosphere fuelled by the energy of new encounters.

Over the course of the evening, guests will experience a vibrant celebration combining gourmet stations, musical performances, creative brand activations, cocktails, and dancing until the end of the night.

Guests will also be granted early access to the studios of artists from the inaugural cohort of Habiter le MAC, a career-development program that provides studio space, residencies, and mentorship for emerging Québec artists. Each participation represents a concrete gesture: a donation that directly supports the Habiter le MAC program and contributes to promoting the creation of contemporary art.

Event details

Date and time: 29 May 2026, evening

Location: Place Ville Marie

Ticket price: starting at $250

The public is invited to experience an unforgettable evening and to enter the night during Carpe Noctem, the 18th edition of Printemps du MAC, in support of the Fondation du MAC and Habiter le MAC program.

Tickets are now on sale at:

macm.org/en/activities/les-printemps-du-mac-2026/

Any company or individual wishing to get involved is invited to contact us at [email protected] .

Habiter le MAC – supporting emerging artists

Les Printemps du MAC are known for their connection to a professional, philanthropic, and creative new generation. It is only natural for the event to extend that support to the emerging artists through the Habiter le MAC program.

Much more than a simple residency, this unique program at the Museum will open a unique and lively dialogue between the public and the artists. It will place the latter at the heart of the Museum during the preparation for the opening of the new MAC at Place des Arts in 2028 and will offer them the support they need to develop their careers.

"This year marks the arrival of the very first cohort of Habiter le MAC, an inspiring program that supports the development of emerging artists in Quebec. It was essential for the Fondation to support the MAC's program in its first year, in order to give it the means to fully develop and maximise its concrete impact for emerging artists," says Catherine Julien, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC.

An exceptional team behind the creation of the 2026 edition

The fundraising event is orchestrated by a dedicated committee of young professional volunteers, co-chaired for a second year by Catherine Martel, Executive Director & Partner, Brand Innovation at Haus of Park, and David-Marc Bouchard, Managing Partner at TROUVÉ – Recruitment Firm. The committee is made up of: Simon Bellemare, Independent Residential Real Estate Broker; Benjamin Dupont, Creative Director; Amélie Doyon, Associate, Capital Markets and Securities, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP; Alie-Clarence Dupuis, Producer & Art Fintech Entrepreneur; Théo Dupuis-Carbonneau, Editor-in-Chief, VÉRO Magazine, KO Media; Allison Forbes, President & Founder, Raisonnable, Frédérique Hébert-Soucy, Director of Marketing & Development, Aire Commune, Olivier Lapierre, Public Relations Account Director, Philippe Lemieux, President Founder, Mission Solaire, Shanel Lessard, Account and Operations Lead, newkid, Vincent Morel, Communications Consultant, Rhéane Portelance, Director and Co-founder, HOST, Antoine Sabourin, Associate, Corporate & Commercial Law, Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Jean Rocheleau, Senior Consultant, KPMG.

"Les Printemps du MAC are a powerful driving force for both the business and philanthropic community. Thanks to the commitment of participants, our partners, and sponsors, every contribution has a direct impact: it supports Habiter le MAC and provides concrete resources for development, creation, and outreach," says David-Marc Bouchard, Managing Partner at TROUVÉ - Recruitment Firm and Co-Chair of the Printemps du MAC Committee.

"With Carpe Noctem, the night becomes a playground for the imagination. Inspired by dreamscapes and the creative spirit, this immersive evening invites participants to celebrate, exchange ideas, and let themselves be carried away in a shared dream. Carpe Noctem is an opportunity to seize the night and enjoy an unforgettable experience at Place Ville Marie," adds Catherine Martel, Executive Director & Partner, Brand Innovation at Haus of Park and Co-Chair of the MAC's Printemps committee.

This edition benefits from the contribution of its creative partners, Martha and RodeoFX, who are helping to shape the universe of this exceptional evening.

The committee can also count on the valuable support of four honorary co-chairs: William Gingras, Founder & CEO, Arthur Majordome; Dr Samuel Rodriguez, MD, CCFP, DipDerm, Family physician specialising in aesthetic medicine, Dermapure Outremont and Guest Lecturer, McGill University (Dept. of Family Medicine), Emmanuelle Tellier, Business Operations Manager, Botpress, and Christian Travaglini, Executive Director, Quadra Capital Partners.

Les Printemps du MAC

Created in 2006, Les Printemps du MAC are run by a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art. Their mission is to organise a unique event that offers real added value to guests and promotes the Museum for the benefit of the Musée d'art contemporain Foundation. The event, which aims to raise awareness among younger generations about contemporary art and the important role of the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) in preserving and promoting this heritage in Quebec, Canada, and internationally, contributes directly to the Museum's growth, as all proceeds from the evening are donated to the Fondation du MAC. Since their creation, the Printemps du MAC have enabled the Fondation to raise more than $3 million and reach more than 14,000 participants.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain supports the Museum's core activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotional initiatives, and educational programs. Its mandate is therefore to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations, and individuals committed to the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art in Quebec, Canada, and internationally. The Fondation also supports the financing of the MAC's transformation project, with a view to its reopening in 2028. The Fondation thus contributes to the national and international profile of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. macm.org/en/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For more than 60 years, the MAC has brought together Quebec and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. With the Museum's headquarters in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another iconic landmark in the city. Throughout the duration of the work, the Museum will continue to engage with the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie offers a variety of activities for the general public, as well as for school and community groups.

For any questions, please contact: Nancy Lemieux, Communications Lead at Fondation du MAC, [email protected], 514-622-2412