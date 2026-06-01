"The Fondation du MAC is extremely grateful to be able to count on the support of its community and committed partners. This 18th edition of Les Printemps du MAC made for a memorable, unifying, and promising evening for Quebec's emerging artists," said Catherine Julien, Executive Director of the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

A memorable night blending art, fashion, and music

Inspired by a dreamlike world and lucid dreams, the evening was held under the theme "Carpe Noctem". It transformed Place Ville Marie into a vibrant space where guests could mingle, discover new things, and share experiences. Upon arrival, guests walked the BonLook red carpet in an atmosphere that was both elegant and cozy. They also received a pair of BonLook glasses to complete their look on site.

In collaboration with mmode, several emerging Montreal designers were invited to create custom pieces for the evening's guests, showcasing and supporting the next generation of creative talent. Notable collaborations included Catherine Chabot wearing a design by Rightful Owner, Julie-Anne Ho dressed by Gabriel Paul Caron, Léa Stréliski in La Fille de Priam, Catherine Brunet dressed by MRKNTN, and Lolitta Dandoy in Cyntault Créations. A social media campaign designed to highlight these collaborations was made possible with the support of Aura Social.

Guests also enjoyed a range of activations presented by the event's partners, including a complimentary skin analysis and skincare gifting by Dermapure, a photo booth by La Maison Simons, and an immersive DJ space presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. Guests also enjoyed beauty touch-ups featuring hair products by Beauté Star in the powder room, as well as an espresso martini bar presented by Café Liégeois.

The evening's energy remained high thanks to musical performances presented by Aire commune, featuring Huli, SAP, and Frikiton, as well as a surprise appearance by Rita Baga, extending the evening's festive atmosphere well into the night.

Contemporary art at the heart of the event

As a highlight of the evening, guests were invited to visit the studios of the first cohort of Habiter le MAC and to meet local artists Sierra Barber, Miri Chek, Marly Fontaine, Po B. K. Lomami, Myriam Simard-Parent, and Sarah Toung Ondo, accompanied by their mentor, Montreal artist François Morelli.

In addition, Patrick Bernatchez's work Lost in Time (2014), from the MAC's collection was presented especially for the evening in a space enhanced by Dormez-vous to offer a unique viewing experience.

An edition supported by valued partners

The Fondation du MAC extends its warmest thanks to all of its partners and sponsors, whose commitment contributed to the success of this 18th edition.

The evening benefited from the support of several valued partners, including BonLook, the evening's presenting partner, as well as Dermapure, La Maison Simons, Dormez-vous, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, and ARDENE.

Media partners ELLE Québec and Rolling Stone, along with creative partners Rodeo FX and Martha, helped bring the world of Carpe Noctem to life and share it with audiences beyond the event itself.

The Fondation du MAC also acknowledges the generosity of VICHY Laboratoires, RECESS thermal station, DESIGNME, and Elle Québec (KO Média), partners for this year's gift bags.

The evening's culinary offerings were highlighted by several gastronomic partners, including Vieilles Portes, Shnoopi, Chez Josie, and Pub Prince. The VIP area featured an exclusive experience by Chaud Devant! and Tonino, accompanied by Caleffi champagne, an Interlude Nouveau Monde bar, and a Dormez-vous pillow lounge.

A dedicated committee

The honorary co-chairs for the 2026 edition of Les Printemps du MAC were William Gingras (Arthur Majordome), Dr. Samuel Rodriguez (Dermapure Outremont), Emmanuelle Tellier (Botpress), and Christian Travaglini (Quadra Capital Partners).

The evening was organized by a dedicated committee of young professional volunteers, co-chaired by Catherine Martel (Haus of Park), and David-Marc Bouchard (TROUVÉ – Recruitment Firm).

Committee members include: Simon Bellemare (Independent residential real estate agent), Benjamin Dupont (Creative Director), Amélie Doyon (Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP), Alie-Clarence Dupuis (Art Fintech), Théo Dupuis-Carbonneau (Magazine VÉRO, KO Média), Allison Forbes (Raisonnable), Frédérique Hébert-Soucy (Aire commune), Olivier Lapierre (Public Relations Account Manager), Philippe Lemieux (Mission Solaire), Shanel Lessard (newkid), Vincent Morel (Communications Consultant), Rhéane Portelance (HOST), Jean Rocheleau (KPMG), and Antoine Sabourin (Blakes, Cassels & Graydon S.E.N.C.R.L./s.r.l.).

Relive the highlights of the evening and stay up to date on upcoming announcements by following @printempsdumac on Instagram.

About Les Printemps du MAC

Created in 2006, Les Printemps du MAC is organised by a group of young philanthropists passionate about contemporary art. Their mission is to organise a unique event that offers real added value to guests and promotes the Museum's mission for the benefit of the Fondation du MAC. The event, which aims to raise awareness among younger generations about contemporary art and the important role of the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) in preserving and promoting artistic heritage in Quebec, Canada, and internationally, contributes directly to the Museum's growth, as all proceeds from the evening are donated to the Fondation du MAC. Since their creation, the Printemps du MAC have enabled the Foundation to raise more than $3 million and reach more than 14,000 participants.

About the Fondation du MAC

The Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain supports the Museum's core activities, including collection development, exhibition production, promotional initiatives, and educational programs. Its mandate is therefore to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations, and individuals committed to the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art in Quebec, Canada, and internationally. The Foundation also supports the financing of the MAC's transformation project, with a view to its reopening in 2028. The Fondation thus contributes to the national and international profile of Canada's first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. macm.org/en/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For more than 60 years, the MAC has brought together Quebec and international artists, their works, and diverse audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. With the Museum's headquarters in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another iconic landmark in the city. Throughout the duration of the work, the Museum will continue to engage with the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie offers a variety of activities for the general public, as well as for school and community groups.

SOURCE Fondation du MAC

For media requests, please contact: Nancy Lemieux, Communications Lead at Fondation du MAC, [email protected], 514-622-2412