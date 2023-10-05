MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Last Saturday, nearly 700 personalities from the arts and business communities gathered at the Arsenal art contemporain to celebrate contemporary art in aid of the MAC. The evening raised close to $1,400,000 in a wild atmosphere, produced under the artistic direction of the renowned Dick Walsh. The event, organized around the theme of chic and crazy, transformed the Arsenal into an ephemeral club called PALACE, welcoming enthusiastic guests in an atmosphere where art mingled with exuberance.

Guests were welcomed with a cocktail generously donated by Walter Group and had the opportunity to discover the exhibitions Edward Burtynsky's Abstract Landscape and Chimeria, featuring the work of four international artists: Michael Dean, Hannah Epstein, Matthew Hansel and Allison Zuckerman. The menu proposed by Armando Arruda of RE Le traiteur included a surprising main course featuring a lobster, foie gras and beef burger. Guests danced to the music of DJ Frigid and enjoyed performances by various actors. A silent auction featuring works by leading artists such as Marc Séguin and Caroline Monnet was also available throughout the evening, designed by Walsh Lab Design. The visual identity was designed by Baillat Studio. Numerous public figures, including Stefano Faita, Alexandra Diaz, Francisco Randez, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Julie Dupage, as well as several politicians, walked the red carpet and joined Quebec philanthropists and businesspeople to celebrate contemporary art and contribute to the mission of the Fondation du MAC.

"The Bal du MAC 2023 was an event to remember for a long time to come. In an electric atmosphere, our guests were able to show their support for the Museum and contribute to our mission, while discovering the works of artists up for auction. I'd like to thank all the donors and partners of this evening. It is thanks to each and every one of them that we were able to raise the sum of nearly $1,400,000," explains Anne Lebel, Executive Director of the Fondation du MAC.

In fact, the Fondation du MAC was able to count on a number of exceptional partners who made a major contribution to the evening's success. This event, undoubtedly one of the best-attended of the season, enables the Fondation du Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal to donate funds to support the MAC's various educational activities, to enrich and preserve the museum's collection of over 8,000 works, to promote Quebec artists and to present some of today's most prestigious international artists in Montreal.

Co-chaired by Éric Bujold of National Bank of Canada and Jade Raymond of Haven Studios, the 2023 edition of the MAC Ball was supported by a dedicated and committed organizing committee made up of Marie-Josée Simard (committee chair), Elizabeth Camiré, Violette Cohen, Josée Dufresne, Sara Joli-Coeur, François Lachance, Stéphanie Larivière, Patricia Lemaire, Danièle Patenaude and Cathy Samson.

Acknowledgements

The Fondation du MAC would like to thank our valued Governor partners: Air Canada, AtkinsRéalis, Banque Nationale, Banque Scotia, Chanel, Fiera Capital Corporation, Fasken, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, Jade Raymond, Pomerleau, Québecor and Sanimax.

We would also like to thank Walsh Lab Design, who designed the evening, and Baillat Studio, who generously contributed to the creation of the graphic identity for the Bal du MAC 2023. The Fondation du MAC was also able to count on a number of partners who contributed to the evening's success: Aupale Vodka, Club Local, Eska, Dermapure / Functionlab, Vins Balthazard, Ruby Brown, the SAQ and Walter Group. And let's not forget our valued auction partners : Air Canada, Anahita Akhavan, Nicolas Baier, Trevor Baird, Ludovic Boney, Jason Cantoro, Martin Philippe Côté, Clovis-Alexandre Desvarieux, André Dufour, Rosalie Gamache, Trevor Kiermander, Moridja Kitenge Banza, Luce Meunier, Caroline Monnet, Robert Rahal, RIMOWA, François Roy, Lorraine Simms, Heidi Spector, Ewa Monica Zebrowski, Art Mûr, Galerie Blouin Division, Galerie Bradley Ertaskiran, Galerie Duran Mashaal, Galerie Hugues Charbonneau, Galerie McBride Contemporain, Galerie Pangée and Galerie Simon Blais.

About the Fondation du MAC

The mission of the Fondation du MAC is to support the museum in its various areas of activity, namely the enrichment of its collection, exhibition production, promotion and educational programs. Its mandate is to solicit funds from companies, philanthropic foundations and individuals interested in the dissemination and conservation of contemporary art in Québec, Canada and abroad. The Foundation thus participates in the development of the very first major institution devoted entirely to contemporary art in Canada: the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. https://macm.org/en/foundation/

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) brings contemporary art to life in Montréal and Québec. For more than fifty years, the MAC has been a vibrant place where local and international artists, their works and an ever-growing public come together. As a place of discovery, the Museum offers visitors constantly renewed, often unexpected and striking experiences. The MAC presents temporary exhibitions devoted to current artists - relevant and significant - who are privileged witnesses of our society, as well as exhibitions of works drawn from the institution's rich permanent collection. Here, all forms of expression are possible: digital and sound works, installations, paintings, sculptures, immaterial works and more. Offering a range of educational activities that familiarize the general public with contemporary art, the MAC is also the instigator of unique artistic performances and festive events. This is a window on a thousand avant-garde expressions that make art shine in the city and in the world. www.macm.org

