The Audain Gala raises over $1 million for the Audain Art Museum

WHISTLER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 13, 2024, the Audain Art Museum shattered records with the resounding success of the eighth annual Audain Gala, presented by Nicola Wealth, raising over one million dollars. The sold-out event brought together more than 500 guests and art enthusiasts in a show of support for the Audain Art Museum.

The 2024 Audain Gala raises over $1 million for the Audain Art Museum.

"The community's deep commitment to preserving and promoting a world class art museum in Whistler is what made this year's Audain Gala another huge success," remarked Catherine Dangerfield, Chair of the Gala Committee. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this remarkable event, ensuring the Museum's initiatives continue to flourish."

Taking place at Fairmont Chateau Whistler and hosted by Fred Lee & Gloria Macarenko, the evening started with a cocktail reception and a performance by Arts Umbrella dancers. Gala attendees mingled and enjoyed the signature cocktail and sparkling wine as they viewed the live and silent auction art works before sitting for dinner. After dinner was served, there was a lively paddle raise that garnered over $146,500 from enthusiastic attendees. Following the excitement from the paddle raise, the Live Auction, led by Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House, was equally as thrilling with 14 artworks including pieces by Andy Dixon, Manabu Ikeda, Martha Sturdy and Robert Davidson, and one surprise luxury experience. The highlight of the Live Auction was Laurence Paul Yuxweluptun's, He said he was from Bella Bella (2004), which sold for $45'000.

"We are thrilled with the incredible generosity of our supporters and the community," said Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the Audain Art Museum. "The Audain Gala underscores the profound impact of arts on our community. We extend our sincere appreciation to Nicola Wealth for their continued support and to all who helped make this event a resounding success."

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, that exemplifies a richness of cultural difference in Canada's western-most province. Highlights include James Hart's masterpiece, The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr, and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts four Special Exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance. The Audain Art Museum is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil'wat) Nation.

