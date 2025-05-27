Audain Art Museum to Exhibit Rare Drawings from the National Gallery of Canada's Vault

WHISTLER, BC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, the Audain Art Museum (AAM) is proud to present Gathered Leaves: Discoveries from the Drawings Vault, a landmark travelling exhibition offering a rare glimpse into the hidden art treasures of the National Gallery of Canada (NGC). On view from June 14 through October 13, 2025, the exhibition features over 130 works on paper and canvas by 84 artists, revealing centuries of artistic innovation and storytelling to AAM visitors.

Edgar Degas, 'Racehorses', c. 1895-1899, pastel on tracing paper, mounted on cardboard, 55.8 x 64.8 cm. Purchased 1950. National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa. Photo: NGC (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

Featuring graphite sketches alongside delicate ink, pastel, and watercolour renderings, Gathered Leaves offers a wide range of techniques and styles by internationally celebrated artists. The exhibition highlights renowned figures such as Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Edvard Munch, Marc Chagall, and Wassily Kandinsky, as well as powerful contributions by historically underrepresented women artists, including Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun and Elisabetta Sirani.

"This exhibition is a unique opportunity for audiences to connect with the immediacy and intimacy of drawings by many of Europe's most celebrated artists—many of which have been hidden from public view for decades," says Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the Audain Art Museum. "We are proud to collaborate with the National Gallery of Canada in presenting these extraordinary pieces to Whistler residents, as well as visitors from across Canada and around the world."

"A collection more than a century in the making. Many exciting discoveries await visitors to the exhibition. Gathered Leaves is the Canadian debut of international historical drawings recently acquired by the National Gallery of Canada, alongside lesser known but significant works straight from the vault. This exhibition and its accompanying award-winning catalogue celebrate the centennial anniversary of our Department of Prints and Drawings, established in 1921 – the first curatorial division created at the NGC," says Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada. "In light of our national mandate to make art accessible to all Canadians, we're delighted that visitors to the Audain Art Museum will also have the rare opportunity to view remarkable drawings that for conservation reasons are usually kept in the dark."

The NGC collection has grown to include an extraordinary range of national and international works spanning the 15th to 20th centuries, including master drawings from Italy, France, Germany and Spain dating to the 1600s. From preparatory studies to vivid pastel compositions, Gathered Leaves offers a compelling look at the diverse roles drawing has played across time, geography, and artistic movements.

Gathered Leaves celebrates the national institution's century-long commitment to collecting and preserving works on paper. The exhibition also includes the NGC's recent acquisitions, expanding the narrative and offering fresh perspectives on art history. Accompanying the exhibition is a beautifully illustrated publication, Discoveries from the Drawings Vault. Authored by Sonia Del Re with Kirsten Appleyard, with contributions by Erika Dolphin, the catalogue commemorates the 100th anniversary of the NGC's Department of Prints and Drawings and highlights new research and curatorial insights into this significant collection.

Gathered Leaves: Discoveries from the Drawings Vault is organized by the National Gallery of Canada. This exhibition is supported by Government Partner, The Resort Municipality of Whistler, and Hotel Partner, Fairmont Chateau Whistler. The accompanying catalogue is made possible with support from Getty though its Paper Project Initiative.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts numerous special exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

SOURCE Audain Art Museum

Media Interviews, Press Kit & Images: Rebecca Parsons, Marketing Coordinator, T 604.962.0413 ext 113, E [email protected]