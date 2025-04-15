Whistler's Audain Art Museum Celebrates Another Record-Breaking Year, Raising Over $1 Million at the Audain Gala

WHISTLER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The tenth annual Audain Gala, presented by Nicola Wealth, took place on April 12, 2025, at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, once again breaking records with over $1,040,000 raised in support of the Audain Art Museum. The sold-out event brought together more than 500 guests and art enthusiasts for an elegant evening of art, philanthropy, and community.

Hosted by renowned personalities Fred Lee and Gloria Macarenko, the night included an elegant cocktail reception, fine dining, and vibrant fundraising. A performance by Ballet BC added to the excitement, before guests gathered for a lively paddle raise, which generated over $200,000 from the enthusiastic crowd in support of engagement initiatives at the Museum.

The highlight of the evening was the Live Auction, led by Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. Fourteen exceptional works of art, including pieces by renowned artists Edward Burtynsky, Jack Shadbolt, and Russna Kaur, were up for bidding. The auction's top lot, David Yarrow's Gold Digger Saloon (2023), sold for an impressive $80,000, making it one of the defining moments of the event.

"We are incredibly proud to support the arts in British Columbia and to have played a part in championing the work of the Audain Art Museum," remarked Kevin Mazzone and Todd Shewfelt, Co-Chairs of the Gala Committee. "It has been an honour to work alongside a remarkable group of volunteers whose passion and dedication helped make this one of the province's most successful — and most fun — cultural events of the year. Thank you to the artists, collectors, galleries, sponsors, and donors who helped make the evening possible, and thank you to the Audain Art Museum staff who work behind the scenes all year round to create an unforgettable event."

"The AAM is grateful for the outstanding generosity of our supporters and the community at large," said Dr. Curtis Collins, Director & Chief Curator of the Audain Art Museum. "The Audain Gala has become one of the premiere fundraisers in British Columbia and underlines the social benefit of cultural endeavours. On behalf of the AAM's staff and trustees, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Nicola Wealth for their ongoing support and to everyone who has played a part in making this event such a tremendous success!"

The 2025 Audain Gala, presented by Nicola Wealth, was made possible by our generous sponsors. Proudly hosted by Fairmont Chateau Whistler, Gold Sponsor RBC, Silver Sponsors Axiom Builders Inc., Beedie Living and Range Rover, Additional Support from Acera Insurance, CAI Capital Partners, Wesgroup and Dentons, Live Auction Sponsor Heffel Fine Art Auction House, Design & Branding Sponsor Burnkit, Print Sponsor Hemlock Printers, Wine Selection Sponsor Mission Hill, Non-alcoholic Wine Sponsor Glimmer Wine, Fine Art Delivery Sponsor Denbigh Fine Art Services, and Decor Sponsor Lux Affairs. Planning & Design by Bliss Whistler.

For more information about the Audain Art Museum, please visit www.audainartmuseum.com.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, that exemplifies a richness of cultural difference in Canada's western-most province. Highlights include James Hart's masterpiece, The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr, and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts four Special Exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance. The Audain Art Museum is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil'wat) Nation.

