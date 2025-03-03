TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital's Capes for Kids fundraising campaign, the "Atwill-Morin Spidermen" clad in costumes reminiscent of well-known superheroes, brought thrills to patients, families and staff by scaling the walls of the building and "stopping by" several hospital room windows to chat with patients via walkie-talkie.

The Atwill-Morin superheroes warmed the hearts of many little patients at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital by playing spidermen in the freezing weather. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin) CEO, Matthew Atwill-Morin, and General Manager, Pierre Gendron, of Atwill-Morin Associates warmly cheered on their superheroes. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin)

The "Atwill-Morin Spidermen" team was made up of highly-trained workers who were proud to demonstrate their skills and their affection for the children in support of Capes for Kids, Holland Bloorview's signature fundraising campaign. The superheroes also visited students at the hospital's onsite school, the Bloorview School Authority, which supports children and youth with disabilities from junior kindergarten to Grade 12. "Children's health and community involvement are at the heart of our values at Atwill-Morin: a family-owned business with a long history of giving back," said CEO Matthew Atwill-Morin.

"The Atwill-Morin team took the Capes for Kids fundraising campaign to new heights this year, bringing surprise and delight to many of the hospital's inpatients, and their families," said Sandra Hawken, President and CEO of the Holland Bloorview Foundation. "We're so grateful to the entire Atwill-Morin team for helping us to raise awareness of this important campaign and as well as the importance of disability inclusion."

Capes for Kids has raised $6.5 million dollars since 2017 for research, education and care at Holland Bloorview. All the funds raised help support the hospital's innovative programs, services and cutting-edge research that help kids and youth with disabilities and developmental differences move, explore, play, learn and grow.

"Atwill-Morin is about building, restoring, and solidifying; we are proud to bring smiles to the faces, and hope to the spirits, of some of the many children and youth with disabilities who are realizing a world full of possibility at Canada's largest pediatric rehabilitation hospital," said Matthew Atwill-Morin.

SOURCE Atwill-Morin

