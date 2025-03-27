MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - In a precedent-setting move for the industry, Atwill-Morin, Eastern Canada's largest masonry, concrete and scaffolding company, has launched an initiative that is sure to set a precedent in the construction world, with its biennial two-day gathering of all its foremen - some 115 participants - on March 21 and 22, under the theme "Building Better Together". A total of 180 people from all over Eastern Canada will be involved in this extraordinary event at the Estérel Resort in the municipality of the same name.

The event will feature a variety of workshops and expert lectures, under the theme of good inclusion practices in the workplace, which identify unconscious biases that may exist, and which we will endeavor to break down in a playful evaluation approach that favors the acquisition of knowledge and skills that are sometimes unsuspected. "With more and more women and temporary and/or permanent foreign workers joining the company, it's important for management to emphasize the family values that the third-generation company has always cultivated," said President Matthew-Atwill-Morin.

Human rights lawyer and former Paralympic athlete Jeff Adams will address the theme of diversity as an essential element of organizational success in today's dynamic, interconnected world. He will share strategies and tactics for building sustainable systems that maximize human potential for continued success.

The co-founder of the Défi Pierre Lavoie, and renowned ironman, Pierre Lavoie, will dissect all the notions of authentic, human leadership that each person is invested with to varying degrees.

The participants' communication, creativity, even artistic talent, sense of observation and analytical skills will form the basis of a large-scale, structured team-building exercise that will make the most of each individual's strengths and create optimum cohesion within the company. Like a traditional convention, the annual meeting will culminate in an X-course gourmet banquet, followed by a comedy show.

Company president Matthew Atwill-Morin concluded by stressing the importance of treating every member of staff as if they were a member of his or her own family!

