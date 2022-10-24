Click here to access the video

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - In a concerted effort to redefine their brand image, the Atwill-Morin Group and its subsidiaries - Impact Échafaudage, Béton Concept A.M. and Maçonnerie U.S.C. - have recently decided to combine their strengths under the Atwill-Morin banner.

This renewed Atwill-Morin brand image will reflect the added value of the expertise accumulated over the years in the fields of masonry restoration, new masonry, concrete and structures, as well as scaffolding rental and installation.

Atwill-Morin's shareholders and principal officers are, from left to right, brothers Mark, Jonathan and Matthew Atwill-Morin, and Nicolas Croteau. They were happy to share this crucial step with all their employees during a special family day held at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal last September. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin)

"We felt the need to revisit our brand image as we have established ourselves in various sectors of the construction industry and we wanted to represent what we are now. While our original expertise in heritage masonry restoration is well recognized, we also want to highlight the breadth of our service offering, our diversified know-how and the size of our large family of companies," said President and CEO Matthew Atwill-Morin today.

"Guardians of the past, builders of the future" is how the company has redefined its mission and commitment, in line with the spectacular growth generated in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. For Atwill-Morin, this re-branding is the result of a solid process of reflection supported by research and market studies that also included surveys of internal and external audiences (clients, business partners, students) and focus groups that led to a logical outcome; a kind of new synergy fueled by the notions of continuity, consistency and a very special sense of community.

The company shared these conclusions with all of its employees and their families, who were invited to a large family party on September 10 at La Ronde to celebrate this event, which sets the stage for a bright and exciting future.

"We are proud and happy to see that all our employees have subscribed with enthusiasm and commitment to this new identity orientation," continued Nicolas Croteau, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Growth.

"For a third-generation family business, modernizing the brand image involves its share of questions and sensitivities, but without betraying the past, it is essential to keep up with our growth and the evolution of the processes inherent in the accomplishment of our mandates, regardless of the sector of activity," added Jonathan and Mark Atwill-Morin, citing as an example the diversification of operations that has led Atwill-Morin to deploy the expertise and talents of its employees beyond the field of masonry alone.

"On every job site, there will be an Atwill-Morin presence, whether it's for restoration masonry, new masonry, concrete repair or scaffolding. All of our teams will benefit from this visibility," added the president and CEO, emphasizing the multidisciplinary nature of the mandates that the company will be called upon to carry out in all of its markets, from which it draws projected annual revenues of between $150 million and $200 million.

