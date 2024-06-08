MONTREAL, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Irritated and deeply disappointed to see its members erroneously and intensely taken to task by various restaurant owners who were forced to close their terraces on Peel, Crescent and Notre-Dame streets for non-compliance with current safety regulations, on the sidelines of the Montreal Grand Prix activities, the Association des Pompiers de Montréal made it known today that its members, the firefighters, had nothing to do with these interventions by the Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal, the SIM.

"The confusion stems from the fact that this spectacular operation, called Sentinelle, was carried out by prevention officers, civilian employees, who, unfortunately, wear a uniform similar to that of firefighters," said Chris Ross, president of the Firefighters Association, deploring the fact that the web and Internet users were inflamed by imprecise and erroneous information, wrongly targeting its members. However, firefighters cannot remain insensitive to the presence of significant infractions. The Association des Pompiers de Montréal recalled that, in the past, Montreal has experienced tragic events attributable to this type of offence. In the Association's view, society cannot afford to be lax, especially during periods of heavy human activity, at the risk of causing disastrous events, even tragedies.

Mr. Ross concluded by inviting observers and social media to be more discerning and moderate in the circumstances.

