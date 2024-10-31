MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - "A major step towards ensuring a better life for firefighters who are victims of cancer and their families, or survivors, has been taken with the decision by the Minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, to add 6 cancers to the list of 9 already recognized, in Quebec, said Chris Ross, President of the Association des Pompiers de Montréal, in the wake of the Minister's announcement, which brings to 15 the number of cancers now recognized as presumed occupational diseases in firefighters.

Asserting that the firefighting profession has evolved at a dizzying pace since the turn of the millennium, keeping pace with the evolution of construction techniques that have become riskier with the use of synthetic materials developing fumes and toxins that affect the health of firefighters, many find themselves, years later, often close to retirement, added Mr. Ross, with the outbreak of cancers whose latency periods can sometimes oscillate between 5 and 15 years: causing serious and fatal illnesses.

In 15 years, 77 firefighters have died in Montreal from work-related cancer, compared with 3 in action. And the number of sufferers may be higher than the figures indicate. Another hundred or so living firefighters have also had their cancer recognized, according to data from the Montreal Firefighters Association. 90% of firefighter deaths attributable to occupational diseases in Quebec occur among Montreal firefighters. "The addition of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, testicular cancer, esophageal cancer, brain cancer and leukemia is, for the Association, a victory for many firefighters suffering from this type of cancer, whose recognition as an occupational hazard in Quebec was once considered virtually impossible," continued the union leader.

For the Association des Pompiers de Montréal, a shared vision remains the ultimate guarantee of success, and this is what the Minister of Labour, Mr. Boulet, has continually demonstrated throughout the process leading to this new recognition.

Mr. Ross concluded by asserting that the fight to have cancers recognized as occupational diseases is a perpetual battle that does not tolerate compromise or laxity.

