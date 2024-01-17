The Aqualunar Challenge: Purifying Moon Water

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is calling on Canadian innovators to participate in the Aqualunar Challenge, a competition aimed at developing technologies that could be used to remove contaminants found in Moon water. In turn, these innovations could help advance current water purification processes on Earth.

Water is essential to sustain life and is a critical resource for deep-space exploration. As part of the Artemis program led by NASA, space agencies are looking to establish a long-lasting human presence on the Moon and eventually on Mars. To achieve this ambitious goal, removing contaminants from lunar water is necessary to support the production of food, oxygen, and rocket fuel. Canadian innovators have until April 8, 2024, to submit their concept and enter the three-stage competition.

The CSA is launching the Aqualunar Challenge in collaboration with the Privy Council Office's Impact Canada. The United Kingdom Space Agency will be running a similar competition in parallel for United Kingdom organizations.

"This new era of space exploration calls for development in many traditional fields of Canadian expertise, which opens up amazing opportunities for our innovators. With initiatives like the Aqualunar Challenge, we are gearing up for humanity's next step on the Moon and cementing Canada's reputation as a valued partner in space while developing sustainable solutions for current challenges on Earth."

The Honourable Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The objectives of the Aqualunar Challenge are to: remove contaminants found in water extracted from lunar regolith (soil) to produce usable water or propellant minimize energy consumption throughout the purification process and the need to resupply water and fuel, among others separate contaminants and create by-products to sustainably support long-term human presence on the Moon

The grand prize winner will be selected in 2026 at the conclusion of three stages: concept design proof of concept prototype development

The total grant award for all stages of the Challenge is up to $1 million .

. Aqualunar is the third challenge initiated by the CSA and Impact Canada, following the Deep Space Food Challenge —held in close collaboration with NASA—and the Deep Space Healthcare Challenge . Both will announce their grand prize winners in 2024.

