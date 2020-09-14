The Government of Canada is now accepting applications for funding for projects across the country under the Sport for Social Development Projects in Indigenous Communities initiative

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier Indigenous communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. It builds self-esteem and leadership skills, and it allows children and youth to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and mentally.

Recognizing that barriers to accessing the benefits of sport programs still exist in many Indigenous communities, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the launch of the second intake of applications for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) program component. This intake will consider applications for funding for projects to be delivered in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 fiscal years.

This initiative helps Indigenous youth be more active and healthy, and reconnect with traditional sports and culture in some cases, while also providing alternatives to risky behaviour and improving opportunities for employment and education. The targeted social outcomes and activities of each project are identified and proposed by the Indigenous communities themselves, to ensure they address their own specific needs.

Quotes

ʺThrough this initiative, our government is helping Indigenous communities throughout Canada use sport as a tool for positive social change. It offers great learning and development opportunities to Indigenous communities. That's why I'm so excited about this initiative, which is making a difference in the lives of Indigenous youth and their families."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) is proud of the work that the Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) have been doing to support and empower Indigenous sport, physical activity and recreation across the country.

PTASBs work to ensure Indigenous athletes, coaches and communities across Canada can realize their dreams.

The ASC acknowledges the commitment that Sport Canada has made through direct investments in the PTASBs, who are building stronger and healthier Indigenous sport opportunities in their communities through Stream One of SSDIC.

The ASC, with the PTASBs, look forward to continued dialogue to ensure investments are informed by and advance the needs of Indigenous communities in Canada."



—Carey Calder, CEO, Aboriginal Sport Circle

Quick Facts

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities initiative delivers funding through two streams:

Stream One: $5.3 million available annually to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs) for the development of community sport for social development projects, and the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) for leadership and coordination amongst the PTASBs.

Stream Two: $3.6 million available annually to Indigenous governments, Indigenous communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous and non–Indigenous delivery organizations collaborating with Indigenous organizations for projects that use sport for social development in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous governments, Indigenous communities and other not-for-profit Indigenous and non–Indigenous delivery organizations collaborating with Indigenous organizations have until October 16, 2020 to submit their applications for Stream Two funding.

The Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies eligible under Stream One have until November 20, 2020 to submit their applications for their formula-based funding.

This is the SSDIC's second application intake period. The first intake of applications was launched on May 31, 2019 and covered projects taking place in 2019–20 and 2020–21. The Government of Canada provided funding to 44 organizations (the Aboriginal Sport Circle and 13 PTASBs under Stream One and 30 Stream Two recipients) to deliver and/or support SSDIC projects as part of that first call for applications.

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities initiative is addressing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action 7, 19 and 38.

The Government of Canada is the single largest contributor to sport in this country and supports sport participation and excellence through federal programs and policies.

