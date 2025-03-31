SAINTE-JULIE, QC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alizés Awards, presented by Farm Credit Canada (FCC), highlight the success of Canadian companies in both Canadian and international markets by announcing the finalists in four categories. The winners will be revealed in Toronto on April 29, 2025, at the Alizés Evening, an initiative by Group Export Agri-Food, organized alongside the Salon international de l'alimentation (SIAL).

"Currently, agri-food exporting companies are analyzing market options to ensure diversification and increase resilience. Being a finalist for the Alizés Awards is a unique opportunity to receive significant recognition from industry leaders in Canada and abroad, while accelerating their market development strategies," emphasizes Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export.

The jury selected between two and three finalists per category. The chosen companies distinguished themselves through their development strategies, success in various markets, and the originality of their deployment tactics:

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Turkey Hill Sugarbush

Oliméga – Signé Caméline

Large Company FCC

Boulart

Russet House

Olymel

Canadian Market National Bank Award

Aliments Ouimet – Cordon Bleu

Medallion Milk Co

Villa Ravioli

Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre

Boulart

Rustica Foods

NOA - Monsieur Cocktail

"The jury carefully reviews each submission and is committed to making a rigorous selection to choose the finalists. Once again, this year, we received numerous high-quality applications, a testament to the enthusiasm generated by this event," announced the chairman of the Alizés Awards jury, Louis Turcotte, National Vice-President, Corporate Financing and Senior Accounts at FCC.

Candidates no longer simply present their export successes to the jury. In fact, Éric Waterman, Vice-President - Agri-food at Inno-centre, has noticed "a positive trend emerging in recent years regarding candidates' initiatives in sustainable development and GHG management. This aspect has become essential for diversifying export markets, especially in Europe, and the applications reflect this reality quite well."

Four other members of the agri-food industry also participated in the jury deliberations: Benoit Tétrault, Director, Private Equity and Impact Investing, Agri-food, Consumer Goods and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Karen Trujillo, Commercial Account Director, Agrifood Sector at Export Development Canada, Michel Sirois, Vice-President of Agri-Food at National Bank of Canada, and Martin Lemire, Vice-President at Edikom.

The Group Export Agri-Food would like to thank FCC, presenter of the Alizés Awards, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, National Bank, Export Development Canada (EDC), L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec, and SIAL Canada for their support in the success of the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening.

The Group Export Agri-Food invites members of the Canadian agri-food industry to participate in this event.

Online Ticketing: lesprixalizesawards.ca

With over 450 members, the Group Export Agri-Food offers a variety of services to support Quebec-based agri-food export companies and facilitate their access to Canadian and international markets. The initiator of the Alizés Awards and the Agri-Food Export Summit, as well as one of the shareholders of SIAL Canada, the association is a key player in the industry.

