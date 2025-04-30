Four agri-food companies won export awards for their achievements in Canadian and international markets.

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 29, Group Export Agri-Food hosted the Alizés Evening, presented by FCC, in the enchanting setting of Steam Whistle Brewery in Toronto. Bringing together 275 participants, the event celebrated the achievements of four outstanding Canadian agri-food export companies.

"When Canadian agri-food shines on the international stage, the entire ecosystem moves forward. The Alizés Evening is the perfect opportunity to celebrate those who showcase our expertise. Tonight, agri-food businesses, international buyers, political decision-makers, and industry partners are here to honor the best of the best in food export. This event continues to grow with every edition, and this year, it is more relevant than ever," said Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export Agri-Food, during the event.

The jury selected four winners for the 2025 edition of the Alizés Awards. In addition, three companies were awarded a booth at SIAL Paris 2026, courtesy of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Turkey Hill Sugarbush

Large Company FCC

Russet House

Canadian Market Award National Bank

Aliments Ouimet – Cordon Bleu

Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre

Boulart

Booth @ SIAL Paris 2026, courtesy of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Aliments Ouimet – Cordon Bleu

NOA – Monsieur Cocktail

Oliméga – Signé Caméline

"The companies selected by the jury truly stood out for their success in market diversification and their consistent year-over-year sales growth. Tonight, we are proud to celebrate their achievements on both international and interprovincial markets," proudly stated Louis Turcotte, Chair of the Alizés Awards Jury and Vice-President, Corporate Financing and Major Accounts at FCC.

Five other members of the agri-food industry also participated in the jury deliberations: Benoit Tétrault, Director, Private Equity and Impact Investing, Agri-food, Consumer Goods and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Karen Trujillo, Commercial Account Director, Agrifood Sector at Export Development Canada, Michel Sirois, Vice-President of Agri-Food at National Bank of Canada, Eric Waterman, VP Agri-Food at Inno-centre and Martin Lemire, Vice-President at Edikom.

The Group Export Agri-Food would like to thank FCC, presenter of the Alizés Awards, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, National Bank, Export Development Canada (EDC), L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec, and SIAL Canada for their support in the success of the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening.

About the Group Export Agri-Food

With over 450 members, the Group Export Agri-Food offers a variety of services to support Quebec-based agri-food export companies and facilitate their access to Canadian and international markets. The initiator of the Alizés Awards and the Agri-Food Export Summit, as well as one of the shareholders of SIAL Canada, the association is a key player in the industry.

Source and Information: Anne Vaillancourt, Communications Director, Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada, 450 649-6266, ext. 217 | [email protected]