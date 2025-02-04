The AIMCo Foundation Awards $380,000 in Community Grants to Support Financial Literacy in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The AIMCo Foundation for Financial Education (AIMCo Foundation) today announced the most recent recipients of its community grants. The AIMCo Foundation grant recipients will receive a total of $384,100 to support innovative financial literacy initiatives across Alberta.

The AIMCo Foundation is run by volunteers from AIMCo and their clients, funded primarily by corporate and employee donations.

This year, the AIMCo Foundation has provided grants to 20 charities that will deliver tailor-made financial literacy programming across the province. The AIMCo Foundation received more than double the number of funding requests for this granting cycle, as compared to the previous year.

"The breadth of programs offered by our community partners demonstrate their readiness to meet Albertans where they're at, when it comes to financial literacy," said Shayenne Selleck, Executive Director of the AIMCo Foundation. "These organizations work with Albertans in big cities and small towns, and focus their efforts on everyone from seniors, to youth, to women, to newcomers, to people with disabilities."



Eight new organizations have been added to the AIMCo Foundation's network of community partners, including: Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, ASSIST Community Services Centre, Autism Independent Living Association, GROW Women Leaders through YWCA Edmonton, Project Adult Literacy Society, Rainbow Literacy Society and YMCA of Northern Alberta. Support will continue for 12 previously funded organizations: Africa Centre, Bissell Centre, Bow Valley College, Carya Society of Calgary, Junior Achievement Northern Alberta, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, Momentum, The Immigrant Education Society, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region, Wellspring Alberta, Windmill Microlending and YWCA Edmonton.

Established in 2018 by AIMCo and its clients, the AIMCo Foundation is a registered charity that operates in Alberta to advance financial literacy and education. In addition to funding grants to registered charities that deliver diverse financial empowerment programming and services, the AIMCo Foundation also funds scholarships and bursaries through post-secondary institutions offering formal financial education. Since its inception, the AIMCo Foundation has delivered more than $2 million in grants and scholarships in Alberta.

To learn more about the AIMCo Foundation's community grants and funding requirements, or for more information on the grant recipients, visit aimcofoundation.ca.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$168.9 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For more information, please contact: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected]