AIMCo Appoints Justin Lord as Chief Investment Officer

EDMONTON, AB, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today announced that Justin Lord will be its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective immediately. The appointment follows an extensive international search.

Mr. Lord, who joined AIMCo in 2012, was promoted to the CIO role. Prior to this appointment, he held several key roles at AIMCo, including Senior Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Public Markets, overseeing AIMCo's public equities and fixed income teams.

"Justin has proven he has the experience, expertise and investment acumen to head this critical function," said Ray Gilmour, Interim Chief Executive Officer, AIMCo. "He is a trusted partner to our clients and an excellent leader to our investment teams, and I am pleased AIMCo has the deep bench strength to tap for this role."

Mr. Lord brings 20 years of experience to this role, beginning his career at the New Brunswick Investment Management Corporation in 2005. Mr. Lord holds a BBA with a major in Finance from the University of New Brunswick and is a CFA Charterholder. He will continue to be based in Alberta.

"I am proud to work on behalf of AIMCo's clients and to lead such a world-class investment team," said Mr. Lord. "I know that together we share the same deep commitment to successfully executing our investment strategy and to delivering on our mandate."

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$179.6 billion of assets under management as at December 31, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries.

