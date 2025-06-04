Sandra Lau Appointed to AIMCo Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sandra Lau to the Board effective June 4, 2025 for a three-year term.

"Sandra Lau brings both exceptional skills and a unique perspective, and I am pleased to welcome her back to AIMCo as a member of the Board," said The Right Honourable Stephen Harper, Chair, AIMCo Board of Directors. "The Board is certain AIMCo and its clients will benefit from her extensive knowledge of the organization, her proven investment and risk management acumen, and her boardroom experience."

Sandra Lau brings more than 25 years of proven expertise in investment and risk management, the majority of which she spent in progressively senior roles at AIMCo. Since joining the organization in 1999, she advanced to Executive Vice President, Fixed Income, and later served as Chief Investment Officer from 2022 until her retirement in mid-2023. Her leadership was instrumental in shaping AIMCo's corporate and long-term investment strategies. Ms. Lau holds a Master's degree in Economics and Finance and a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Finance, both from the University of Alberta. She is also a CFA Charterholder and is based in Edmonton, Alberta.

"I have been deeply invested in AIMCo's success for more than 25 years," said Ms. Lau. "It is an honour to rejoin the organization in this capacity and contribute to supporting the organization as it executes its mandate of delivering strong, risk-adjusted investment returns."

This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 175/2025, by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta earlier today. In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business. All directors are appointed to the Board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and are fully independent of management.

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$179.6 billion of assets under management as at December 31, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca and follow us on LinkedIn .

