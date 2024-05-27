The AIMCo Foundation Awards $350,000 in Community Grants to Promote Financial Literacy in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announced today the most recent recipients of the AIMCo Foundation for Financial Education (AIMCo Foundation) community grants. The AIMCo Foundation is run by AIMCo employee and client volunteers and funded through annual fundraising initiatives and corporate partnership donations.

In the latest round of community grants funding, 13 organizations received a total of $350,000 toward their innovative approaches to advancing financial literacy in Alberta. More than 75% of this funding supports initiatives primarily serving women, Indigenous Peoples, racialized people and other equity-seeking groups.

Two new organizations have been added to the AIMCo Foundation's network of community partners: the Africa Centre and the Candora Society of Edmonton. Support will also continue for 11 previously funded organizations: ABC Head Start Society, Bissell Centre, Bow Valley College, Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, Momentum Community Economic Development, Team Windmill, The Immigrant Education Society, United Way of Alberta Capital Region, Wellspring Alberta, and YWCA Edmonton.

"These organizations are creatively tackling financial literacy: from basic money management to financial coaching and everything in between," said Shayenne Selleck, Executive Director of the AIMCo Foundation. "Improved financial security and knowledge not only positively impact the health and wellbeing of the individuals and families served, this also lifts Alberta's communities."

Applications for the next round of community grants will open June 3, 2024, with submissions due by Friday, June 28, 2024. To learn more about the AIMCo Foundation's community grants and funding requirements, or for more information on the grant recipients, visit aimcofoundation.ca.

Established in 2018, the AIMCo Foundation is a registered charity that strengthens AIMCo's community impact in financial literacy and education in Alberta. In addition to funding grants to registered nonprofit organizations that deliver diverse financial programming and services, the AIMCo Foundation also funds scholarships and bursaries through post-secondary institutions offering formal financial education. Since its inception, the AIMCo Foundation has delivered more than $1.5 million in grants and scholarships in Alberta.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$160.6 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about the AIMCo Foundation, please visit aimcofoundation.ca.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For further information: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected] ­­