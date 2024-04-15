The AIMCo Foundation Announces New Scholarships to Advance Gender Equity and Indigenous Inclusion

EDMONTON, AB, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announced today that the AIMCo Foundation for Financial Education (AIMCo Foundation) has introduced four new equity-focused scholarships. Part of broader multi-year funding agreements with the University of Alberta (U of A) and the University of Calgary (UCalgary) totalling $260,000, these scholarships strengthen the AIMCo Foundation's commitment to fostering gender diversity in finance and Indigenous inclusion in business.

Established in 2018, the AIMCo Foundation is a registered charity that amplifies AIMCo's community impact in financial literacy and education in Alberta. The AIMCo Foundation funds grants to registered nonprofit organizations that deliver diverse financial programming and services, as well as scholarships and bursaries through post-secondary institutions offering formal financial education. Run by a group of passionate AIMCo employee-volunteers and funded through annual employee-led fundraising initiatives and corporate partnership donations, the AIMCo Foundation has delivered more than $1.5 million in grants and scholarships since its inception.

Undergraduate students studying finance who self-identify as female, nonbinary, or part of a gender minority will be considered for the gender diversity scholarships. Indigenous students enrolled in an undergraduate business program will be considered for the Indigenous inclusion scholarships.

"Students from diverse backgrounds face unique barriers when it comes to accessing education and opportunities related to business and finance; our goal is to help alleviate the financial burden associated with post-secondary education, so these students can focus on their studies," said Shayenne Selleck, Executive Director, AIMCo Foundation. "These awards fund areas of need identified by each institution and align with AIMCo's strategic focus of driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the investment industry."

The AIMCo Foundation's equity-focused award offerings also include scholarships for women in finance and Indigenous students in business at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and MacEwan University. In addition, the AIMCo Foundation funds general business scholarships and bursaries at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and the University of Lethbridge.

These new scholarships, as well as all existing AIMCo Foundation awards, are administered by the participating post-secondary institutions based on their annual awards cycle. Further information can be accessed through each institution's student awards office.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, New York, and Singapore, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn . For more information on the AIMCo Foundation, please visit www.aimcofoundation.ca.

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

For further information: Please contact: Alberta Investment Management Corporation, [email protected] ­­