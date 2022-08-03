Application deadline is September 2, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - AGE-WELL is delighted to announce the launch of the 2022 AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge, one of the most inspiring and exciting startup competitions in Canada.

The annual competition recognizes top startups and supports entrepreneurship in Canada's AgeTech sector. It is open to any entrepreneur or startup with a technology-based solution that can support the health and quality of life of older adults or their caregivers.

AGE-WELL’s 2022 pitch competition will spotlight top innovators in Canada’s technology and aging sector. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE))

This year's competition will be held on October 19, 2022 as part of the AGE-WELL Annual Conference.

The winner will receive $20,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes. A runner-up will be eligible for a $5,000 cash prize. The Ontario Brain Institute is once again on board as our key sponsor for this competition, with sponsorship also coming from Bereskin & Parr.

The deadline to submit an application is September 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time. From these applications, finalists will be selected to pitch their innovative technologies and services to a panel of expert judges on October 19, 2022.

"The AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge has become a high-profile event for showcasing top innovators in Canada's growing AgeTech sector," says Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network. "We are thrilled to be hosting this competition, and to be spotlighting and rewarding entrepreneurship in the AgeTech sector, which has such enormous potential to improve quality of life as we age, create good jobs and spark economic growth. Through initiatives such as the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge, AGE-WELL is advancing Canada's leadership in technology-based solutions that support older adults and caregivers everywhere."

For the last seven years, AGE-WELL has served as a catalyst for technological innovation, driving Canada's AgeTech sector.

Dr. Mihailidis expressed thanks to both competition sponsors, the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), which is key sponsor, and Bereskin & Parr for the intellectual property services prize.

"We are proud to be a sponsor of the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge for the second year in a row. OBI's model is built around collaboration, and with this partnership our organizations can continue to help shape and enhance health tech innovation both provincially and nationally," says Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director of OBI. "As a champion of the ecosystem approach to supporting early-stage neurotech companies with key stakeholders, through our relationship with AGE-WELL, which also encompasses promoting entrepreneurship through OBI's NERVE program, we are ensuring that technology-based solutions that support healthy aging are made available to all Canadians."

To apply or find out more about the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge, please see the competition main page.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. www.agewell-nce.ca

