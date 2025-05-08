AGE-WELL, Canada's Technology and Aging Network, launches immersive space in partnership with University of Toronto, IKEA, and AGE-WELL startups

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Most older adults want to stay in their own homes as they age, and technology is key to making this a reality. A new space in downtown Toronto is demonstrating how innovative solutions can support independent living and healthy aging.

Today, AGE-WELL officially opens the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio—an immersive space that brings to life the role of technology and thoughtfully designed environments in enabling people to age in place.

In the new AGE-WELL Innovation Studio, QBii the service robot carries groceries from the front door to the kitchen, demonstrating how robotics can support independent living for older adults. QBii was developed by Quantum Robotic Systems. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE)) Demo in action: 2RaceWithMe, an exergame by Centivizer, promotes physical and cognitive health with 400 travel videos from locations across Canada and around the world — but the journey only continues if the user keeps pedalling. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE))

Modelled after a typical one-bedroom apartment, the studio integrates smart-home systems, health monitoring devices, voice integrated personal aides and other cutting-edge technologies to show how they can seamlessly support daily activities and health needs.

Specific features include a smart stove safety device that alerts users or caregivers if the stove is left unattended; a sleep tracker that can detect vital signs and sense when someone gets out of bed, helping monitor sleep patterns and safety; and an exergame that promotes both physical and cognitive health by pairing cycling with scenic videos.

More than just a demonstration space, the studio serves as a hub for innovation, connecting startups, larger companies, researchers, senior living and home care organizations, older adults, caregivers, investors and other partners.

"By providing a platform for companies to showcase brilliant products and connect with key stakeholders, the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio will speed up the adoption of AgeTech innovations that benefit older adults and their caregivers. It's all about getting these essential solutions into people's hands," said Bridgette Murphy, Acting CEO, AGE-WELL.

The studio also enables practical testing of AgeTech solutions in a realistic environment, allowing researchers and developers to collect user feedback and refine their products. "The real-life setting is crucial, as is direct engagement with older adults and caregivers. Technologies and services must align with the needs and priorities of the people who will actually use them," said Ms. Murphy.

Located at 800 Bay Street, the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio was created by AGE-WELL with support from the Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering at the University of Toronto and in partnership with IKEA Toronto Downtown, which provided the furniture; and AGE-WELL startups. AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network, and a member of the University of Toronto's Institutional Strategic Initiatives (ISI) program, which supports large-scale interdisciplinary research networks that address grand challenges.

"The Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering at the University of Toronto is proud to support the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio. This important addition to Canada's innovation landscape provides a much-needed space to exhibit advanced technologies and prototypes that support healthy aging. It offers a valuable platform for University of Toronto researchers and entrepreneurs − as well as innovators from across Canada and beyond − to exhibit their innovations and connect with partners who can help bring these solutions to the people who need them most," said Dr. Chris Yip, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering, University of Toronto.

For Paul Lea, an older adult living with vascular dementia, technology has already made a meaningful difference in his daily life. "Smart home devices have given me a sense of security and independence. I can control my lights with my voice. My door locks automatically if I forget to lock it. I have an app that reminds me when it's time to take my medications. I'm glad there's a place like the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio that shows how technology can support older people to live safely and independently at home."

Designing for independence

"At IKEA, we believe that a well-designed home can significantly enhance the quality of life for everyone, including older adults," said Arnar Eidskrem, Market Manager, IKEA Toronto Downtown. "Our collaboration with AGE-WELL is a testament to our commitment in creating functional and beautiful spaces that support independent living. By integrating our thoughtfully designed, affordable furniture, we aim to demonstrate how older adults can live independently and comfortably in their own homes."

The AGE-WELL Innovation Studio will also function as an educational space, offering training sessions for students, caregivers and professionals in the field of aging and technology.

"Our ultimate goal is to enable older adults to live independently for longer and enhance their quality of life while fostering collaboration between researchers, companies, and the community," said Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Academic Director, AGE-WELL ISI, and Vice-Chair, Research, AGE-WELL Board of Directors. A leading researcher in aging and technology, Dr. Mihailidis has spent decades developing solutions to support older adults and caregivers.

"AGE-WELL has long been a convener in the AgeTech sector, bringing everyone together to drive innovation. Now, we have a physical space where innovators can showcase solutions directly to potential users, accelerating the uptake of existing technologies and advancing new innovations."

With one in four Canadians expected to be over 65 by 2035, the need for technology-driven solutions is more urgent than ever. According to a 2019 Environics Research poll, more than 8 in 10 Canadians over the age of 65 believe technological advances can help older adults stay safe, in their own homes longer, and stay independent.

"AGE-WELL is thrilled to collaborate on this exciting initiative with partners who share our mission to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that support healthy aging," said Ms. Murphy. "Technology can never replace the human touch, but it is a powerful tool that can help older adults lead healthy, independent, and engaged lives."

AGE-WELL extends its thanks to U of T and IKEA Toronto Downtown, and wishes to acknowledge the AGE-WELL Startup Affiliates who are the first users of this space: AltumView, Centivizer, Chirp, and Tochtech Technologies.

Visit or partner with the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio

Want to see how technology can help you or a loved one live independently? Are you a company looking to showcase or test your solution in a real-world setting? Visit the AGE-WELL Innovation Studio for a guided tour, experience the latest innovations firsthand, or participate in a demo session. Learn more and explore partnership opportunities by visiting our Innovation Studio webpage or contact us at: [email protected]

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. As a dynamic pan-Canadian network with global reach, AGE-WELL has mobilized a vast community of researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of older Canadians and their caregivers. AGE-WELL serves as a catalyst for technological innovation that supports healthy aging while driving Canada's growing AgeTech sector. AGE-WELL's groundbreaking programs are funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Health Canada, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Discover how AGE-WELL is changing the future of aging at: www.agewell-nce.ca

SOURCE AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE)

For media inquiries or to book an interview, please contact: [email protected]