The AFNQL will walk on July 1st in memory of missing children, residential school survivors and their descendants

WENDAKE, QC, June 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the recent horrifying discoveries of hundreds of bodies of missing children from residential schools, the AFNQL invites the entire population to a march and a vigil in their memory as well as that of the survivors and their descendants, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00 pm, at Place Jean-Béliveau in Quebec City (ExpoCité), on the site of KWE! Meet with Indigenous Peoples.

"Obviously, the choice of July 1st is not a coincidence. Our hearts are certainly not in Canada Day celebrations. We invite everyone to mobilize to highlight the importance of paying our respects and offering all our support to our sister nations who are going through extremely difficult times. We will honour their memory with respect, dignity and kindness," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The detailed scenario of the march and the vigil will be posted on the AFNQL's Facebook page by Tuesday, June 29, and the event will also be broadcasted live. The public and the media are cordially invited to join us.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

