The AFNQL Supports the Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

WENDAKE, QC, June 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Sylvie D'Amours, on behalf of the Government of Quebec, tabled a motion confirming the province's response to the report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The commissioners of the National Inquiry also tabled an additional report on the specific situation of Indigenous women in Quebec.

"We will review the motion tabled by Minister D'Amours. The AFNQL will be willing to cooperate in any approach aimed at making the necessary corrections to ensure the safety of women and girls in our First Nations families," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL Elected Women portfolio holders, Chief Adrienne Jérôme of Lac-Simon and Grand Chief Verna Polson of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, wish to acknowledge the courage of the victims' families and reiterate their support. They are expecting from the provincial government clear and timely commitments to implement the recommendations made by the commissioners of the National Inquiry.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

