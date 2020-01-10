The AFNQL Responds to the Call for Solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation

WENDAKE, QC, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) stands in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in its fight to protect its territory from the construction and operation of any pipeline project without its consent.

In October 2018, the Government of Canada authorized the construction of the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on the territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation without having obtained the community's consent and without having duly consulted and accommodated the community. Despicably, the Government of Canada even took the liberty of sending the RCMP to the Wet'suwet'en territory in January 2019 to violently arrest community members who were physically opposing the construction of the project.

"It is frustrating and disappointing that the Government of Canada is once again committing to the principles of free, prior and informed consent on the one hand, but on the other hand, allowing projects without seeking to work with the First Nations directly affected by them. Clearly, no project will be viable if it is imposed by force on First Nations communities," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL reiterates that no project affecting the territory and resources should be allowed to be authorized or built on the territory of a First Nation if the First Nation has not expressed its consent and has not been duly consulted or accommodated. Otherwise, this would infringe on the constitutional rights of First Nations and would impede our inherent right to use and protect our traditional territories and the resources found therein.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Officer, Cell. : (418) 254-4620

