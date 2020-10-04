The AFNQL marks the National Day of Awareness (NDA) for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls

WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today October 4th, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) marks the National Day of Awareness (NDA) for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls in Canada.

The designation of this day highlights the major issue of violence against Indigenous women. This commemoration also reminds us of the importance of taking action on the 231 calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIGW). These calls for justice are addressed to institutions, governments, public service providers, media, industry; to everyone.

The MMIWG report has thoroughly demonstrated the persistent and deliberate violations of Indigenous women's rights. Violence against them is still present, and last week we had yet another horrific example of this. The AFNQL denounces this violence as well as the discrimination that Indigenous women too often face. The AFNQL's Council of Elected Women has, moreover, intervened many times in this file, even going at the international level at the UN in New York to denounce the inaction.

On this day of October 4, 2020, the AFNQL invites the population to participate in a vigil organized online on Facebook this evening at 6:30 p.m. to mark this Day. See https://www.facebook.com/events/695332031079362 .

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

