The AFNQL Council of Elected Women offers its sincere condolences following the tragic death of Joyce Echaquan

WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Council of Elected Women of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wishes to join its voice to that of the AFNQL in denouncing the unclear circumstances surrounding the death of Ms. Joyce Echaquan.

The Council of Elected Women offers its most sincere condolences to the family, loved ones, the community of Manawan and the entire Atikamekw Nation.

Like all First Nations, we are awaiting with great vigilance the outcome of the various ongoing investigations concerning the treatment that this other victim received in Quebec public services. Thanks to Joyce's courage, who filmed her last minutes of life, no one can pretend anymore that racism and discrimination towards First Nations are non-existent in health services, especially at the Joliette hospital where so many denunciations were made without any results.

We would like to offer our support to Grand Chief Constant Awashish of the Council of the Atikamekw Nation as well as to Mr. Paul-Émile Ottawa, Chief of the Atikamekw Council of Manawan. Solidarity is not only necessary here to get through such an ordeal, but we also believe in the intrinsic value that we, First Nations, possess and that has allowed us to be here today.

About the AFNQL Council of Elected Women

The AFNQL Elected Women's Council shall consist of all duly elected women Chiefs or councillors from each of the First Nations communities in Quebec and Labrador. Through the establishment of an AFNQL Elected Women's Council, this affirms the importance of building and strengthening partnership between elected men and women of the AFNQL, in all levels of decision-making within the AFNQL, as an integral step in ensuring an equitable society.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

