Legendary Songwriter and Cultural Icon Joni Mitchell to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by your National Arts Centre, and 10-time JUNO Award winner Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2026 JUNO Awards, Live on CBC and CBC Gem

Tickets to Canada's Biggest Night in Music go on sale to the public Friday, November 28 at 10 a.m. ET

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced an exciting lineup of honourees and performers for The 55th Annual JUNO Awards, set to take place Sunday, March 29, 2026, live from TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, and nationwide on CBC and CBC Gem.

This year's celebration will honour Joni Mitchell, one of the most influential songwriters and voices of her generation, with the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by your National Arts Centre. The distinction recognizes her outstanding artistic contributions and enduring impact on global music culture. Mitchell, a four-time JUNO Award winner and Companion of the Order of Canada, will be celebrated for her trailblazing artistry that has inspired generations of creators across genres.

In an unforgettable moment, 10-time JUNO Award winner Nelly Furtado will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of Canada's most celebrated icons. With over 35 million albums sold worldwide and multiple JUNO, GRAMMY, and Latin GRAMMY Awards to her name, Furtado's genre-defying career continues to shape the global pop landscape.

"Hamilton has always been a city that lives and breathes music," said Allan Reid, President & CEO of CARAS/JUNO Awards, CEO of MusiCounts. "To return here with an incredible lineup that includes Joni Mitchell and Nelly Furtado - two of Canada's most influential artists - is a fitting way to celebrate our country's rich musical legacy."

The 2026 JUNO Awards Broadcast will also feature electrifying live performances by nine-time JUNO Award winners and Hamilton hometown legends, Arkells and 5-time JUNO Winners, including Group of The Year at The 2025 JUNO Awards, The Beaches, two bands who exemplify the creativity and talent of Canadian music today.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca.

