Billy Talent named Humanitarian Award recipients and Alexander Mair, Sandy Pandya and Vinny Cinquemani set to receive Walt Grealis Special Achievement Awards Presented by Slaight Music

First round of JUNOfest Presented by CBC performers announced

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced this year's host and additional special award recipients taking part in the 55th Annual JUNO Awards, live from TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario and broadcasting/streaming nationwide on CBC and CBC Gem.

Mae Martin to Host The 2026 JUNO Awards, Daniel Caesar to Perform and Receive International Achievement Award, and William Prince to Perform, Live on CBC (CNW Group/CARAS)

Acclaimed comedian, actor, singer-songwriter, podcast host, and writer Mae Martin will host Canada's Biggest Night in Music. Mae brings their signature wit and celebrated voice to the JUNOS stage following a standout period across comedy, music, television and cultural commentary. Known for blending humour with insight, Mae adds a fresh and distinctive perspective to the 2026 Broadcast.

Martin says, "I'm unbelievably honoured to be hosting The JUNOS this year. Canada's biggest night in music! No pressure, just decades of iconic artists. The JUNOS have always been about celebrating artists who are bold, genre-defying, and unafraid to be a little weird, so I'll try to embody those qualities as your host! Getting to celebrate Canadian artists on this scale feels so thrilling and a little surreal. Thanks to The JUNOS for trusting me with this!"

Multi-platinum global star Daniel Caesar will be honoured with the International Achievement Award and will also take the JUNOS stage for a special performance.

William Prince will also take The JUNO Awards stage , bringing his powerful songwriting and unmistakable voice to the 55th Annual JUNO Awards.

Celebrating outstanding contributions both on and off the stage at the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 28, Billy Talent will be recognized with the Humanitarian Award, honouring the band's long standing commitment to philanthropy and community impact. Industry leaders, the late Alexander Mair, Sandy Pandya and Vinny Cinquemani will each receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award Presented by Slaight Music, recognizing their significant and lasting influence on the Canadian music industry.

In addition to the Broadcast announcements, the first round of performers has been revealed for JUNOfest Presented by CBC, full list of performers can be found at: junoawards.ca/news-press/media-releases

For more information, visit junoawards.ca , and for tickets to Canada's Biggest Night in Music visit ticketmaster.ca/junos .

