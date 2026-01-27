Career-high six nominations for both Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, a breakout year with five nominations for Cameron Whitcomb, five nominations for The Weeknd, and a historic new category mark a milestone year for Canada's Biggest Night in Music

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today unveiled the nominees for the 55th Annual JUNO Awards, marking a defining year that spans global superstardom, breakthrough success, and a historic recognition of Canada's dynamic and diverse music ecosystem. In total, this year's cohort of nominees includes 248 nominations across 47 categories. The winners will be revealed on stage in Hamilton, Ontario at The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 28th, and The JUNO Awards Broadcast at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29th, live nationwide on CBC and CBC Gem and globally on CBC Music's YouTube channel.

Leading this year's nominations are Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, with six nominations each -- the most nominations received in a single JUNO Awards season for both artists. Close behind, Cameron Whitcomb and The Weeknd earn five nominations apiece. For Whitcomb, the nods mark a striking JUNO Awards debut, propelling the rising artist into top categories alongside some of the country's most established names.

"The JUNO Awards showcase the best of Canada's music and the powerful role culture plays in driving tourism and economic growth," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "Ontario is proud to support events that celebrate our artists, attract visitors and highlight our province as a leading destination for live entertainment and cultural experiences."

Together, this year's leading artists span pop, R&B, rock, and country, underscoring the diversity of Canadian music and its continued impact at home and around the world.

For a complete list and bios of all nominees, please visit junoawards.ca .

The 55th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company), will air live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, CBCMusic.ca/junos and stream globally on CBC Music's YouTube channel .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS' mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 55th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Hamilton at TD Coliseum on Sunday, March 29, 2026. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), please visit www.junoawards.ca .

SOURCE CARAS

Media Contacts: JUNOS: Amandine Lucas, [email protected]