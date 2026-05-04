OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce that collection for the 2026 Census of Population and 2026 Census of Agriculture begins today.

Across the country households and farm businesses will be receiving their census invitation letters in the mail with instructions on how to complete their questionnaires. Each letter includes a unique 16-digit secure access code that allows respondents to access and complete their census questionnaires online at census.gc.ca. The process is easy and secure.

The Census of Population collects demographic, social and economic information from every household in the country. Meanwhile, the Census of Agriculture collects information about every agricultural operation in Canada. Together, they paint a complete portrait of Canada's population and agriculture sector, providing high-quality information that helps Canadians make important decisions that affect their families, their communities and their businesses.

The information provided helps plan programs and services in communities across the country that support innovation, employment, transit, education, health care and more.

The 2026 Census of Population questions are available in alternate formats and 28 languages for reference purposes. More information on the Census of Population and Census of Agriculture questions can be obtained by visiting the census website at census.gc.ca. If households do not complete a questionnaire, Statistics Canada employees will follow up and help them complete their questionnaire.

According to the Statistics Act, a census must be conducted every five years, and every household and farm operator in Canada must participate. The census is conducted under the authority of the Statistics Act, which guarantees that all information provided is kept strictly confidential. Statistics Canada attaches the highest importance to protecting the confidentiality of the information it collects.

For more information, visit the census website at census.gc.ca.

Quotes:

"For over a century, Canadians have relied on the census to understand how our country is changing over time. Once again, we call on all residents to complete their census questionnaire. With your help, results from the 2026 Census of Population will allow us to accurately reflect Canadian society. This data will provide invaluable insights to all levels of government, as well as Canadian businesses and non-government organizations. It will ensure that they have access to the up-to-date information they need to plan critical services and programs such as employment, education, child care, health care and so much more."

"The Census of Agriculture enables Statistics Canada to provide a comprehensive and integrated profile of the physical, economic, social and environmental aspects of Canada's agriculture sector. Responses will ensure that all Canadians have the data they need to support farmers and plan a strong future for all of Canada."

André Loranger, Chief Statistician of Canada

Associated link

Backgrounder: 2026 Census collection begins today

SOURCE Statistics Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Media Relations, Statistics Canada, [email protected]