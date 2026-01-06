OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada will conduct the next census in May 2026 and is hiring for approximately 32,000 census jobs across Canada. Census workers play a vital role in helping to collect high-quality demographic, social and economic data to help provide an accurate statistical portrait of the country.

These data inform decisions about child care and education services, health care, public transportation, housing, community planning, and a wide range of programs that support Canadians.

A variety of supervisory and non-supervisory opportunities are available between March 2026 and July 2026, depending on the position and location.

To be considered for a job, applicants must:

have reached the age of majority in their current province or territory of residence

be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or possess a valid work permit

reside in Canada and have a Canadian home address.

Pay is $25.87 per hour for enumerators (non-supervisory positions) and $31.32 per hour for crew leaders (supervisory positions), plus authorized expenses.

Roles and Responsibilities of Census Workers:

The primary responsibility of enumerators is to go door to door to collect census information.

The primary responsibilities of crew leaders are to lead and supervise an assistant and a team of enumerators. They are responsible for all activities related to the collection of census questionnaires in their assigned area.

For more information and to apply, visit the Census jobs webpage.

