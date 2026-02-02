OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce that collection for the 2026 Census of Population has begun in select communities in northern and remote areas of the country. For the rest of Canada, it will begin in May 2026.

Every five years, Canadians are invited to participate in the census to help paint a portrait of Canada's population, allowing us to better understand Canada's changing society. It is the most comprehensive set of data collected specifically for many communities.

Households in select northern and remote communities will soon have a census invitation letter delivered to their door by an enumerator. For those respondents who are unable to access the online questionnaire, they can receive assistance from an enumerator to complete their census.

The census questions have been translated into 15 Indigenous languages to help respondents to complete their questionnaire.

For more information, visit the census website at www.census.gc.ca/north or read the backgrounder linked below.

Backgrounder: 2026 Census collection begins in Canada's North

Quote:



"Ensuring that Canada's northern, remote and Indigenous communities are fully represented in census data is a key priority for Statistics Canada. Census data is the most detailed source of information available to decision-makers. It is used to support the development and implementation of policies, programs and services for First Nations people, Métis and Inuit communities, organizations and governments. The participation of Northern, remote and Indigenous communities is essential to ensure we capture reliable and representative data."

André Loranger, Chief Statistician of Canada

SOURCE Statistics Canada

