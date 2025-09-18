OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) has released its sixth annual report, Towards a Framework for Official Statistics in the National Statistical System. As an independent body, CSAC provides impartial advice to the Chief Statistician and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry to help maintain the overall quality of the national statistical system.

This year's report emphasizes the importance of establishing a national framework for defining and accrediting official statistics. Canada currently has no legislated definition of official statistics and no consistent process to accredit them. The Council warns that this lack of clarity can lead to uneven standards and methods across jurisdictions, making it harder for Canadians to identify and rely on trusted data. To address these gaps, the report recommends a clear legal definition, the creation of a federal accreditation process, and the development of a national repository that makes official statistics accessible, transparent, and easily understood.

The Council also highlights that enhancing public trust in data is more important than ever in the face of growing misinformation and disinformation. Clear communication and transparency about how official statistics are developed and how they benefit Canadians are essential aspects to maintaining confidence in the national statistical system.

Statistics Canada thanks the members of CSAC for their dedication and valuable insights. These recommendations align closely with the agency's 2023–2026 Strategic Plan, reinforcing our commitment to fostering collaboration, enhancing data literacy, and ensuring that Canada's statistical system continues to serve the evolving needs of Canadians.

André Loranger

Chief Statistician of Canada

