The 2024 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards is now accepting entries

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The 2024 OVATION Awards entry season is officially open, providing you with the opportunity to showcase your best work and gain well-deserved recognition.

Celebrating its 39th year, the IABC/ Toronto OVATION Awards is dedicated to honoring excellence in communications throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

We're inviting communications pros from across all industries and disciplines to apply to the many categories such as internal communications, change management, media relations, communication relations, and more!

With four divisions and over 25 categories available, you can submit your entry in alignment with the IABC's global and national awards programs, streamlining the process for multiple submissions.

No matter your role—whether managing a comprehensive strategy, conducting formative research, facilitating communication training, or implementing an outstanding tactic—there's a fitting category for you. Check out the list of categories .

"Being evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Global Seven-Point Scale of Excellence and receiving an award is a noteworthy accomplishment. It underscores the exceptional quality and distinction of your work, reflecting your commitment to excellence in the field of communication." Chantelle Cabral, SCMP (She/Her) - President, IABC/Toronto

The schedule of deadlines for this year's awards program is:

Call for entries Open: December 18, 2023

Early Bird Deadline: December 29, 2023

On-time deadline: January 31, 2024

To assist you in crafting an award-winning entry, there are a range of resources on the IABC/Toronto website.

Have Questions?

Stay tuned for more information. In the meantime, visit our website or reach out to [email protected] .

Don't miss the chance to be part of this prestigious celebration of communication excellence! #OVATION24 awaits your submissions.

About IABC/Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. IABC is recognized as the professional association of choice for communicators and is committed towards establishing and supporting the highest professional standards of quality and innovation in organizational communications.

